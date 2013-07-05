PTI supporters fired at in Hyderabad; one killed, several injured

HYDERABAD: Unknown gunmen shot and injured three supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Friday.
Tension gripped several localities of the city after gun violence.
According to police sources, PTI supporters were staging a protest demonstration at Liaquatabad when gunmen riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire, injuring three people.
Shops and markets were closed in Latifabad.
The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital. SAMAA
bloody terrorists !!
