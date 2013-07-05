What's new

PTI supporters fired at in Hyderabad; one killed, several injured

HYDERABAD: Unknown gunmen shot and injured three supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Friday.

Tension gripped several localities of the city after gun violence.

According to police sources, PTI supporters were staging a protest demonstration at Liaquatabad when gunmen riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire, injuring three people.

Shops and markets were closed in Latifabad.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.  SAMAA


PTI supporters fired at in Hyderabad; 3 injured | SAMAA TV

bloody terrorists !! :angry:
 
inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon

PTI are against biggest gundas of Pakistan i think they did that
 
RIP to PTI supporters!
In hyderabad were there are no other armed groups except MQMs presence, its highly likely that the killers are the mqm.
 
& we are hving dam 5 july , army bashing threads in PDF?
whats is this?
democratic awards, in hyderabad?

read the dam history of hyderabad politics?
dr qadir maggsi & Jano arien!
biggest of all killers?
no waderashi want you there, accept it!
 
lolol there are no armed groups in Hyderabad? Ever heard about JSQM terrorists? Plus it could be Sindhi feudals who supports PPP.
 

