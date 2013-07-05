PTI supporters fired at in Hyderabad; one killed, several injured

HYDERABAD: Unknown gunmen shot and injured three supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Friday.Tension gripped several localities of the city after gun violence.According to police sources, PTI supporters were staging a protest demonstration at Liaquatabad when gunmen riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire, injuring three people.Shops and markets were closed in Latifabad.The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.  SAMAAbloody terrorists !!