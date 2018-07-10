/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

PTI 'Sufi', misogynistic tweet and Twitterati's admonishment

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Devil Soul, Jul 10, 2018 at 1:26 PM.

  1. Jul 10, 2018 at 1:26 PM #1
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,874
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,885 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PTI 'Sufi', misogynistic tweet and Twitterati's admonishment
    Last Updated On 09 July,2018 09:08 pm
    [​IMG]
    Social Media rejects misogyny to be used as an arm to offend the female opponents ahead of elections
    (WebDesk) - PTI’s stalwart and a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, and a much celebrated musician, social activist and a professor Salman Ahmad, last night has flared up the twitter with an unrequired, undue and absolutely abrupt abusive mocking tweet against PMLN female leader, Maryam Nawaz. Sufi, for no reason and without being provoked, uncouthly tried to deride PMLN’s leader Maryam Nawaz. Salman Ahmad is being slammed with a harsh and reproaching reaction over twitter.

    Late in the night, he tweeted a misogynistic meme along with few rhetorical tweets against political arch rivals PMLN and Sharifs particularly targeting Maryam Nawaz. The meme was disparaging. It depicted Maryam Nawaz whispering in Khan’s ears, offering to elope with him (Khan) if he spares his father (Nawaz Sharif) teasing her particularly in the context of Sharifs conviction and afterwards announcement of their arrival back to Pakistan post Avenfield Reference Verdict.

    Also Read: Lahore airport to be sealed on Nawaz, Maryam s arrival

    [​IMG]

    He further tweeted,

    [​IMG]
    salman ahmad@sufisal


    Nothing great was ever achieved without a touch of madness & Junoon.

    10:18 PM - Jul 8, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    He is austerely being reprimanded by the twitteratis, the prominent media personalities particularly the women journalists and social activists. They showed their disappointment over the sexist remarks of Salman Sufi and took him to the task. Here are few of the tweets emerged in the reaction of PTI’s sufi rebukeable tweet posted lately in last night;

    [​IMG]
    Rabia Anum Obaid

    ✔@RabiaAnumm


    Dear @sufisal , Not that Anything you say is anyway important but here we are trying to fight misogyny at every level so naming and shaming every Beysharam Misogynist is v imp and You r One of them Now. Find better ways to answer your political rivals. Stop Targeting Women!

    12:09 AM - Jul 9, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    atiqa khan@AtiqaShahid


    a Sufi, professor & a peace activist saying so. no wonder y Sufism, education & peace is at stake Excuse me Mr @sufisal u r nt allowed to call out any woman in this way
    U must apologise @MaryamNSharif
    P.s: u can't b anything in ur bio if u endorse patriarchy#GE2018 #MaryamNawaz

    11:13 PM - Jul 8, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG]
    Waseem Badami

    ✔@WaseemBadami

    Replying to @sufisal

    Salman bhai, I respect your political ideology and have no doubts on ur intentions, however this is really disappointing and sad. Infact people like you should educate others not to compromise decency while criticising.

    10:41 PM - Jul 8, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG]
    Marvi Sirmed मार्वि ماروی

    ✔@marvisirmed


    Dear Mr @sufisal just saw the screenshot of a highly objectionable, sexist, mesogynist & third rate tweet by you against @MaryamNSharif using her photoshopped image with @ImranKhanPTI.
    I understand you've deleted it, but if you apologise for it, your followers would learn better.

    11:59 PM - Jul 8, 2018 · Punjab, Pakistan
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG]
    salman ahmad@sufisal
    · 8 Jul

    Merey tweet PMLN Kee neech aur kameenii harkaton aur tohmaton Kay Jawab mein hai jo kissi ki behn, biwi aur maan ka lehaz nahin kartey.

    [​IMG]
    Faizan Lakhani

    ✔@faizanlakhani

    Two wrongs don’t make one right Salman. Your tweet was extremely disappointing, it came from someone who claims to be a Sufi. Is this what Sufism teaches one?

    10:56 PM - Jul 8, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG]
    Shafaat Ali@iamshafaatali


    صوفی صاحب نے ڈوز زیادہ لے لی آج۔

    1:21 AM - Jul 9, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG]
    Gharidah Farooqi

    ✔@GFarooqi


    He's a disgusting creature least to be called a human. Not the first time that he disrespects women.

    Saquib Niaz@saquibniaz

    This is highly disrespectful and comes from somebody who I thought is sensible and well educated . Someone who created Sayooni can't go this low. Highly condemnable!@sufisal @GFarooqi @marvisirmed @asmashirazi

    [​IMG]
    11:08 PM - Jul 8, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG]
    shahid@EconoMistNcba

    Replying to @sufisal

    کیا صوفی اخلاقیات سے عاری ہوتے ہیں؟ بدتہذیبی اور گھٹیا پن کی انتہا ہے

    10:53 PM - Jul 8, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy


    [​IMG]
    Syedih@SyedIHusain
    · 8 Jul

    You call yourself Sufi?
    What’s wrong with you Salman?
    Come on Man, don’t stoop so low. https://twitter.com/sufisal/status/1016036513061236737 …

    [​IMG]
    Syedih@SyedIHusain

    Have you ever heard @ImranKhanPTI saying anything disrespectful about @Jemima_Khan @RehamKhan1 or Ms Ayesha Gulalai?
    If not thn you should feel ashamed and delete this tweet Sakman@sufisal

    10:56 PM - Jul 8, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy
     
  2. Jul 10, 2018 at 1:27 PM #2
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,874
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,885 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]
    Tanzeela Mazhar@TenzilaMazhar



    Replying to @sufisal

    You had an identity before your political affiliation to PTI, as a national icon you have to be more reasonable than to fall this low to whatever low you think you are responding to. Very disappointing

    10:57 PM - Jul 8, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy





    [​IMG]

    salman ahmad@sufisal

    · 8 Jul


    Merey tweet PMLN Kee neech aur kameenii harkaton aur tohmaton Kay Jawab mein hai jo kissi ki behn, biwi aur maan ka lehaz nahin kartey.



    [​IMG]
    Chachajee@Chachajeeee


    Waooo he is still defending it. Shame on you.
    Yeahi wohi ha na jo Junid bhai kah naam per Liyaqat hussan per daram ker raha tha aj usko bhi galay lagaya ur un ki galazat bhi apnay ander bhar li

    11:00 PM - Jul 8, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy





    [​IMG]
    Maria Memon

    ✔@Maria_Memon





    Intehai Ghattiya Tweet. https://twitter.com/sufisal/status/1016036513061236737 …

    10:56 PM - Jul 8, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy





    [​IMG]
    Alina Shigri

    ✔@alinashigri





    In extremely poor taste on your part @sufisal https://twitter.com/sufisal/status/1016036513061236737 …

    10:50 PM - Jul 8, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy





    [​IMG]
    Murtaza Solangi@murtazasolangi




    سو فیصد مصدقہ، خالص ترین عمرانی یوتھیائی اخلاقیات۔ https://twitter.com/sufisal/status/1016036513061236737 …

    10:38 PM - Jul 8, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy





    View image on Twitter
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    M Hassan Kamran@mhassankamran




    Dear Cyber Crime Circle FIA . This @sufisal uploading pictures against modesty of a woman which is crime as per section 19 of electronic crimes act.
    Plz take action @NR3C_isbzone

    9:07 AM - Jul 9, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy




    After such a punitive and chiding reaction, Salman Sufi within half an hour, deleted his tweet. Afterwards, he took to the twitter remained in a tone of ignorance and high handedness, taunted the twitteratis for being ignored and heeded.


    [​IMG]
    salman ahmad@sufisal




    I find it incredible that the ocean of lies told by the Penthouse Pirates don't offend the twitter warriors but satirical tweets do.

    10:30 PM - Jul 8, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy




    Despite being highly educated and respected among the elites and erudites of the society, he pissed off many with his arrogant and unquestionably ill-logical and ill-will political gaining against opponents using such stereotypical mocking misogynistic tactic of name calling prevailed in a patriarchal society like us.


    [​IMG]
    Mosharraf Zaidi

    ✔@mosharrafzaidi





    A lot of fans of your music have nothing but prayers and good wishes for your health and well-being. Get some help.


    salman ahmad@sufisal

    deleted my tweet after sending a mesg to PMLN SM team run by @MaryamNSharif. U attack my family or @ImranKhanPTI I will hunt you down.


    10:36 AM - Jul 9, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy




    He just did not lag over the fiasco. Early, in the morning, PMLN’s supremo along with his close aide at the flat of his son Hussain Nawaz, was mocked by few ruthless youngsters, tried to invade.

    Also Read: Angry mob attacks Nawaz s Avenfield residence in London

    He in a tweet appreciated the boys involved in noxious activites, allegedly fanning the flames of hatred to further thrive the culture of assault and onslaught.


    [​IMG]
    salman ahmad@sufisal




    Kudos to the British citizens in London who broke down the door of convicts Nawaz Sharif & @MaryamNSharif. You have no place left to hide.

    1:07 AM - Jul 9, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy




    Since last night, he is on a continuous mission to deride the female PMLN leader, Maryam Nawaz one or another way. While targeting her with not supporting her husband, he taunted her in latest tweet


    [​IMG]
    salman ahmad@sufisal




    Why no tweet from @MaryamNSharif on her husband being sent to jail ? Strange, very strange. https://twitter.com/nadeemmalik/status/1016198312658132994 …


    Nadeem Malik

    ✔@nadeemmalik


    Accountability Court sends Capt Safdar to Adiala Jail #Pakistan #PMLN



    [​IMG]



    8:57 AM - Jul 9, 2018

    Twitter Ads info and privacy




    Also Read: NAB court sends Captain (r) Safdar to Adiala Jail

    While the story still develops, The battle is being fueled and the issue is still burning.
    https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/44...Twitteratis-admonishment#.W0Mg7tpgdEo.twitter
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 1, Guests: 0)
  1. Signalian