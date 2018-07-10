PTI 'Sufi', misogynistic tweet and Twitterati's admonishment Last Updated On 09 July,2018 09:08 pm Social Media rejects misogyny to be used as an arm to offend the female opponents ahead of elections (WebDesk) - PTI’s stalwart and a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, and a much celebrated musician, social activist and a professor Salman Ahmad, last night has flared up the twitter with an unrequired, undue and absolutely abrupt abusive mocking tweet against PMLN female leader, Maryam Nawaz. Sufi, for no reason and without being provoked, uncouthly tried to deride PMLN’s leader Maryam Nawaz. Salman Ahmad is being slammed with a harsh and reproaching reaction over twitter. Late in the night, he tweeted a misogynistic meme along with few rhetorical tweets against political arch rivals PMLN and Sharifs particularly targeting Maryam Nawaz. The meme was disparaging. It depicted Maryam Nawaz whispering in Khan’s ears, offering to elope with him (Khan) if he spares his father (Nawaz Sharif) teasing her particularly in the context of Sharifs conviction and afterwards announcement of their arrival back to Pakistan post Avenfield Reference Verdict. Also Read: Lahore airport to be sealed on Nawaz, Maryam s arrival He further tweeted, salman ahmad@sufisal Nothing great was ever achieved without a touch of madness & Junoon. 10:18 PM - Jul 8, 2018 81 23 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy He is austerely being reprimanded by the twitteratis, the prominent media personalities particularly the women journalists and social activists. They showed their disappointment over the sexist remarks of Salman Sufi and took him to the task. Here are few of the tweets emerged in the reaction of PTI's sufi rebukeable tweet posted lately in last night; Rabia Anum Obaid ✔@RabiaAnumm Dear @sufisal , Not that Anything you say is anyway important but here we are trying to fight misogyny at every level so naming and shaming every Beysharam Misogynist is v imp and You r One of them Now. Find better ways to answer your political rivals. Stop Targeting Women! 12:09 AM - Jul 9, 2018 atiqa khan@AtiqaShahid a Sufi, professor & a peace activist saying so. no wonder y Sufism, education & peace is at stake Excuse me Mr @sufisal u r nt allowed to call out any woman in this way U must apologise @MaryamNSharif P.s: u can't b anything in ur bio if u endorse patriarchy#GE2018 #MaryamNawaz 11:13 PM - Jul 8, 2018 Waseem Badami ✔@WaseemBadami Replying to @sufisal Salman bhai, I respect your political ideology and have no doubts on ur intentions, however this is really disappointing and sad. Infact people like you should educate others not to compromise decency while criticising. 10:41 PM - Jul 8, 2018 Marvi Sirmed मार्वि ماروی ✔@marvisirmed Dear Mr @sufisal just saw the screenshot of a highly objectionable, sexist, mesogynist & third rate tweet by you against @MaryamNSharif using her photoshopped image with @ImranKhanPTI. I understand you've deleted it, but if you apologise for it, your followers would learn better. 11:59 PM - Jul 8, 2018 · Punjab, Pakistan salman ahmad@sufisal · 8 Jul Merey tweet PMLN Kee neech aur kameenii harkaton aur tohmaton Kay Jawab mein hai jo kissi ki behn, biwi aur maan ka lehaz nahin kartey. Faizan Lakhani ✔@faizanlakhani Two wrongs don't make one right Salman. Your tweet was extremely disappointing, it came from someone who claims to be a Sufi. Is this what Sufism teaches one? 10:56 PM - Jul 8, 2018 Shafaat Ali@iamshafaatali صوفی صاحب نے ڈوز زیادہ لے لی آج۔ 1:21 AM - Jul 9, 2018 Gharidah Farooqi ✔@GFarooqi He's a disgusting creature least to be called a human. Not the first time that he disrespects women. Saquib Niaz@saquibniaz This is highly disrespectful and comes from somebody who I thought is sensible and well educated . Someone who created Sayooni can't go this low. Highly condemnable!@sufisal @GFarooqi @marvisirmed @asmashirazi 11:08 PM - Jul 8, 2018 shahid@EconoMistNcba Replying to @sufisal کیا صوفی اخلاقیات سے عاری ہوتے ہیں؟ بدتہذیبی اور گھٹیا پن کی انتہا ہے 10:53 PM - Jul 8, 2018 Syedih@SyedIHusain · 8 Jul You call yourself Sufi? What's wrong with you Salman? Come on Man, don't stoop so low. Syedih@SyedIHusain Have you ever heard @ImranKhanPTI saying anything disrespectful about @Jemima_Khan @RehamKhan1 or Ms Ayesha Gulalai? If not thn you should feel ashamed and delete this tweet Sakman@sufisal 10:56 PM - Jul 8, 2018