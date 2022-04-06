PTI submits Motion of No-Confidence against own Dy. Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari

baqai said: eh? what's this for? so much confusion going on here Click to expand...

The voting on new CM punjab was planned on 16th April, but opposition wanted it asap. Since current speaker is candidate of CM (Pervaiz Elahi), deputy speaker was going to conduct the session for CM voting, he himself called the session on 16th few days ago.Last night, out of no where he issued notification to do the voting today calling the session (exactly what opposition wanted). Probably got a deal from opposition.PTI decided to block this surprise move and submitted NCV motion against deputy speaker rendering him powerless to do anything against PTI / punjab govt.