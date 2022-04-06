PTI submits Motion of No-Confidence against own Dy. Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari

muhammadhafeezmalik
Jan 21, 2015
eh? what's this for? so much confusion going on here
PTI can create enough ground for governor rule in Punjab.
Absolutely no integrity, loyalty or morals.LOL. Shit show the politics of this country.
Giving CM seat to PE was strategic decision since PTI lost the majority clearly.I hope it's not good for PE. He basically insulted IK for 30 minutes straight and blackmailed him into giving him the CMship.
PTI has broken all ethics, morals and integrity of a democratic nation. When the opposition did it, it was an international conspiracy against the beloved immi and he is holier than thou.PTI decided to block this surprise move and submitted NCV motion against deputy speaker rendering him powerless to do anything against PTI / punjab govt.
Which democratic nation has a long tradition of turn coats and horse trading?PTI has broken all ethics, morals and integrity of a democratic nation.