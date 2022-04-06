What's new

PTI submits Motion of No-Confidence against own Dy. Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511622243742269441

1649236226548.png
 
eh? what's this for? so much confusion going on here
The voting on new CM punjab was planned on 16th April, but opposition wanted it asap. Since current speaker is candidate of CM (Pervaiz Elahi), deputy speaker was going to conduct the session for CM voting, he himself called the session on 16th few days ago.

Last night, out of no where he issued notification to do the voting today calling the session (exactly what opposition wanted). Probably got a deal from opposition.

PTI decided to block this surprise move and submitted NCV motion against deputy speaker rendering him powerless to do anything against PTI / punjab govt.
 
Danish Moazzam

All this with new governor installed in Punjab. PTI can create enough ground for governor rule in Punjab.

That will be a direct threat and will help parliamentarians fall in line
 
yes that is coming :D PTI wont mind it but it will not be good for Pervaiz Elahi



yes that is coming :D PTI wont mind it but it will not be good for Pervaiz Elahi
I hope it's not good for PE. He basically insulted IK for 30 minutes straight and blackmailed him into giving him the CMship.
 
PTI decided to block this surprise move and submitted NCV motion against deputy speaker rendering him powerless to do anything against PTI / punjab govt.
PTI has broken all ethics, morals and integrity of a democratic nation. When the opposition did it, it was an international conspiracy against the beloved immi and he is holier than thou.

Mf did the same move today in punjab assembly. The entire country is hostage to his petty politics while the economy is on fire.
 

