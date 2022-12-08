What's new

PTI struggles to come up with timeframe to dissolve assemblies

PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi says we would dissolve assemblies in upcoming days
1670508795833.png

Even though the party has hinted at dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by or on December 16, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has yet to formalize the timeframe to dissolve the assemblies despite holding several consultative meetings with key party leaders.

On Thursday, PTI stalwarts once again gathered at former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s mansion in Zaman Town, Lahore.

While Imran presided over the meeting, there was no real outcome when it came to when exactly the assemblies would be dissolved.


Following the meeting, PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated to the media that they have decided to dissolve the assemblies.

They would implement the decision in the coming days he said.

PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umer criticized the government’s poor economic policies, and said that the country’s foreign reserves have plunged to dangerous levels.

To recover the country from certain uncertainty, general elections were the need of the hour.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry after the meeting said that PTI’s chairman Imran Khan could not be knocked out from the country’s politics on a technicality.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PTI struggles to come up with timeframe to dissolve assemblies

PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi says we would dissolve assemblies in upcoming days
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

