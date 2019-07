After January this year, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) did not issue any notice to the people who had offshore bank accounts, Mohammad Ashfaq, Director General of International Taxes of the FBR disclosed in a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance.

“Basically what are you saying is that the government has abandoned the OECD exercise,” remarked Umar, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Finance.

However, the latest report of the Swiss central bank showed that the money that was directly linked to clients from Pakistan stood at CHF 724.1 million or $738 million in 2018, according to the annual report. It was down by CHF 376 million or 34% when compared with CHF 1.1 billion in 2017.

Umar said the decision to withdraw the zero-rating facility from the five export-oriented sectors had not been forced by the IMF, rather it was the government’s own decision. “The IMF did not insist on imposing any particular tax,” said the former finance minister,