PTI steps up efforts to establish 'good relations' with US, hires lobbying firm

Sep 26, 2018
PTI will pay $25,000 per month to Washington-based lobbying firm Fenton/Arlock LLC​

PTI has engaged a Washington-based lobbying firm to support the party's goal of developing good ties with the United States and the Pakistani diaspora in the country, it emerged on Friday.
The development comes after reports claimed that the party is making attempts to mend ties with the Joe Biden administration. The PTI had accused US for overthrowing the Imran Khan-led government through a conspiracy by supporting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PTI USA, which is based in New York, is the principal client of the lobbying firm. The firm has been hired for a period of six months at the cost of $25,000 to manage the PTI USA’s public and media relations.

The agreement was signed on August 1 between David Fenton of the Fenton/Arlook and Salman Ravala, the attorney for PTI USA.

The agreement further states that the PTI USA is not supervised, owned or controlled by any foreign political party but will “in certain instances” be “directed by the foreign political party in Pakistan”, therefore the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
“Fenton/Arlook shall provide public relations services, including but not limited to distributing information to and briefing journalists, placing articles and broadcasts, arranging interviews with representatives or supporters of PTI, advising on social media efforts and other such public relations services,” the agreement signed between PTI and the PR firm stated.
“For this work Fenton/Arlook will charge a monthly retainer fee of $25,000 plus expenses. Payment of 2 months of fees in advance, or $50,000, plus an expense advance of $5,000 is due on or before August 10th, 2022, to cover work in August and September, 2022,” it further read.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan had claimed that the US had threatened to topple his government due to his independent foreign policy —a blame both the US and PDM deny.

However, the party has now been making efforts to rebuild its ties with the US and recently the PTI chairman had a secret video call with US Ambassador Donald Bloom.


Reportedly, Pakistan Embassy in Washington also acquired the services of the same firm.

‘PR firm not lobbying firm’​

However, senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry tried to play down the move.


“I have asked for the Urdu translation of the papers so that journalists and ministers can understand that this is not a lobbying firm but a media relations firm engaged by PTI USA to highlight its point of view in the media,” he said in a tweet.
Such companies, Fawad said, have a job to build relationships in the media with the party.

‘Imran Khan has hundred faces’​

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has slammed PTI chairman for trying to fool the nation.
“I have never had any doubt that Imran Khan has a hundred faces. What he poses and professes is a smokescreen. Behind this smokescreen is the face of an egomaniac, narcissist and selfish person.”


Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan is now begging the USA by all means whether sending emissaries or engaging lobbyists.
PTI steps up efforts to establish 'good relations' with US, hires lobbying firm

PTI has engaged a Washington-based lobbying firm to support the party's goal of developing good ties with the United States and the Pakistani diaspora in the country, it emerged on Friday.The...
Even PTI cannot fix Pakistan, its made up of same pathetic class. We saw how jobs were sold in their tenure. The only solution to our problems is a bloody revolution where blood of elite class flows in the street.
 
TNT said:
Even PTI cannot fix Pakistan, its made up of same pathetic class. We saw how jobs were sold in their tenure. The only solution to our problems is a bloody revolution where blood of elite class flows in the street.
Bhai jo bhi matric fail wardi wala retirement laita ha , usko retirement k din he agli permanent aor pension wali nokri mil jati ha , civilian’s k liay kuch nhi buchaty yeh harmkhoor
 
because the ones who were supposed to protect our intertest are nothing but prostitutes and can get sold not for dollar but for few verbal threats, they ( GHQ) should take Gauri or Shaheen tipped with nukes and take the missile inside and up theirs A**

kutty k bacho phattu salay, Lanat ha Ese nuclear hone per
 
I would not be surprised if Bajwa and co have not sold all Pak nuclear secrets to US. Whatever ambiguity there was is no more. They probably have been told all locations numbers etc. and where to pick them up in the event people turn against the generals. In return they got themselves green cards for for their families. Salay Ghaddar..
 
What does PTI want to achieve with PR companies ? If it is about to give more balance covering on Pakistan issue, it is the duty of current government and I believe current PTI leadership doesnt have any interest on that since they are now in the opposition side

This is the company, look like PR company, dont know whether there is lobbying service inside the company,

fenton.com

Services | Fenton

Driven by goals rather than tactics, we deploy integrated communications to create winning social change campaigns and brands.
fenton.com fenton.com
 
I remember Moeed Pirzada's vlog after Imran was deseated. He gave the example of PPP, even after Bhutto was killed by Americans Benazir knew she would require America's ashirwaad for PPP to re-enter Pakistani politics. I am starting to feel either establishment is pushing PTI to mend ties with USA by hook or by crook, or it is a self initiative a call for help from Imran to Americans, to keep the Army in its right full place under the executive. I think establishment does it by design it pushes these politicians towards Americans by scaring the bejesus out of them.
 
Fasbre2 said:
I would not be surprised if Bajwa and co have not sold all Pak nuclear secrets to US. Whatever ambiguity there was is no more. They probably have been told all locations numbers etc. and where to pick them up in the event people turn against the generals. In return they got themselves green cards for for their families. Salay Ghaddar..
Our entire nation is already sharing extremely confidential data on things like whatsapp, viber, etc
(Cnic, passports, bank transactions photos, phone numbers, rental/purchase agreements,certificates etc you name it)……do you not think that data ends up for us govt usage and they can give to any?
Do u not think army/military shares and communicate infos by these media apps? Its all compromised
Besides, we hav too many ppl willing to sell infos for money/visas/greencards…..alot of our military ppl end up in west, easily blackmail-able to sell secrets
These days with technology that west has, they can see all from the sky anyways……pretty sure they can see where shaheen 3 are located…..only us dumb pakistani civilians are the ones cluelesss.
 
American Pakistani said:
Nothing wrong if they are having lobbying firm keeping the interests of Pakistan and over seas Pakistanis.

Most likely over seas Pakistanis paying for that.
Overseas Pakistanis are dumb to being used as tissue paper

Remember who started that PTA-phone-tax on the mobiles of these very “overseas” pakistanis???
Yeah it was IK who did that and taxes have increased in pmln govt tenure……not going away
 
Catalystic said:
Overseas Pakistanis are dumb to being used as tissue paper

Remember who started that PTA-phone-tax on the mobiles of these very “overseas” pakistanis???
Yeah it was IK who did that and taxes have increased in pmln govt tenure……not going away
Khan did that for Pakistan. You don’t make policy to appease your voter base, you make them for your country.

Allhumdulliah , oversea Pakistani are not blinded by PDM bs. Oversea Pakistani that still support PDM, their own families don’t support their point of view.
 

