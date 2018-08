In old Pakistan PTI used 2 speak bluntly on conflict of interest. For instance when Pervaiz Rasheed was a minister of information n he used 2 defend N league or Nawaz Shareef then a simple question PTI used 2 raise was " ye taxpayers k paso pe Nawz Shareef ko defend krta h" but now the same situation is being observed when Fawad choudary is in same capacity doing the same thing so this is not conflict of interest?

Your opinion s r very well received...

Click to expand...