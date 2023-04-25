What's new

PTI split into 4 factions in Azad Kashmir

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manoeuvring for cementing its strength has failed to bear fruit, 24NewsHD TV channel reported.

The PTI was all set to meet in Zaman Park with ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Parvez Khattak summoned the party MLAs meeting at 6 pm on April 24 through an audio message.

Of 31 MLAs, 24 skipped the meeting, sources said, adding that just seven MLAs attended the meeting with Imran Khan in the chair.

They said 12 members of AJK Prime Minister Anwar Haq's group, four members of the Sargala group and five members of Barrister Sultan's group did not show up.

Two members of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas reached Lahore but avoided going to Zaman Park, the insiders said.

Photographs of seven MLAs meeting Imran Khan surfaced. Khawaja Farooq, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar, Dewan Ali, Muhammad Iqbal attended the Zaman Park meeting.

The scenario saddened Iman Khan and made him announce the decision to sit in the opposition benches in the AJK assembly. The reason for the loss will come to the spotlight in a few days.
