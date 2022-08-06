Acetic Acid
PTI social media activist kidnapped by Law enforcement and then they tortured him to get his Twitter account password
Now "Umm e Hareem" is using his Twitter account posting typical boot polish things
Look what they're posting
https://twitter.com/Dirojay60/status/1554115389310787584?t=p3-p51qQmHtQ9Jp0N3f-kA&s=19
https://twitter.com/Dirojay60/status/1554113652923727878?t=UFdzS3UFSImqp391OtwxhA&s=19
Snatching account and posting such pictures will get you back your respect?
Another dumb move