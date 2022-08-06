What's new

PTI Social media activist Kidnapped by Law enforcement

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,090
-1
2,910
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555991027617599491

PTI social media activist kidnapped by Law enforcement and then they tortured him to get his Twitter account password
Now "Umm e Hareem" is using his Twitter account posting typical boot polish things
Look what they're posting

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555983161988988928

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555982436483350528

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554116626508808194
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554116141303402496

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554115832669765634
https://twitter.com/Dirojay60/status/1554115389310787584?t=p3-p51qQmHtQ9Jp0N3f-kA&s=19


https://twitter.com/Dirojay60/status/1554113652923727878?t=UFdzS3UFSImqp391OtwxhA&s=19

Snatching account and posting such pictures will get you back your respect?
Another dumb move
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,503
2
5,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Olympus81 said:
The establishment neutralized the very people who were the first line of defense in 5th Generation warfare. And now this.

‘Duffers’.
Click to expand...

I spent half of my internet life defending the 'establishment' from Orkut till PDF... from Dial-up/cable net days to 4G internet. I won't be doing it, they have lost my respect.

---

Agar kisi larkay ko ghar se uthatay hain, us ke khandaan mein 40 loog pareshan hongay.

Kiya wo 40 loog, kabhi establishment ko phir acha samjhay ge phir? Kabhi nahi. Ye harkatein ulta nafrat phelayeinge.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
6,006
8
9,160
Lol. What a bunch of duffers. They are expending their reputation faster than Pakistan’s reserves are being expended by them. Incompetent.
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
987
-3
1,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Has anyone noticed that NS, Mariam Safdar and her social media has maligned army and its leadership a lot in past but we never saw such type of actions from law enforcement agencies against nani's social media activists the way army has treated PTI's activists after IK was removed from the Govt by Bajwa and his forever master USA.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

P@kistan
PTI worker in Peshawar sent to jail on remand over Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video
2
Replies
23
Views
692
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
muhammadhafeezmalik
Reference against Justice Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran
Replies
12
Views
904
Kharral
K
Crimson Blue
Did Chinese Just Signal Their Preference in PAK Politics? And Response of Establishment
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
帅的一匹
帅的一匹
HAIDER
GC No. 22801 GC Matiullah Jan was Kicked Out of Army – Here is Why
Replies
7
Views
575
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Imran Khan
Like Sri Lanka, two ruling families taking Pakistan towards crisis: Imran
2
Replies
22
Views
464
P@kistan
P@kistan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom