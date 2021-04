I remember in Lahore back in 1997 general elections in Pakistan, nobody even gave bench to PTI people to put their flags and papers. Nobody even rented out a small office for them. Those who had managed to rent something, were sitting with not more than two people.



Today, PTI is the largest party of Pakistan and its founder Mr. Khan who sometime ago told by a sycophant of the Sharifs that they wont even give a button of a Sherwani to Khan let alone PMship, is now PM and his old friend the President with his party ruling 4 administrative units of Pakistan out of 6 - AJK might have PTI rule soon.



Its an extraordinary story. I will continue to criticize his policies and his views which I dont like, but I respect his hard work and his resoluteness.