PTI signals conditional return to National Assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which resigned from the National Assembly after a successful no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, hinted at a conditional return to the Lower House of the Parliament.

In a statement on Wednesday, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the return of PTI to the national assembly possible only if the election date is announced. He said that the PTI is ready to go to the House and talk about the election framework if government announces election date.

He said that elections cannot be held under the Election Commission nominated by Raja Riaz and the Election Commission has to be made an independent institution. He said the electoral reform bill is still pending and it can also be discussed as discussion on all these issues and dialogue and coordination between the political parties is necessary.

The former information minister said that the first condition is to announce the date of general elections and on what date the assembly be dissolved, adding that if the Prime Minister announces this then everything else is possible.
There is immense pressure in the party not to resign. Nevertheless, Khan sahib does not mind a U-turn now and then. :D
PTI has resigned from the assembly. Only Lotas are left. You can use them Patwari 😜

Software update is downloading, obviously. Or saner minds are prevailing. Or both.
Fake news. Just heard Imran Khan interview. They will never sit in opposition as the PDM govt called assembly fake between 2018 and 2022 🤣
 
Do you seriously always believe what khan says.:woot:
"In a statement on Wednesday, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the return of PTI to the national assembly possible only if the election date is announced. He said that the PTI is ready to go to the House and talk about the election framework if government announces election date."

End goal remains the same.
 
