PTI should file case against Speaker and Chief Election Commissioner for sabotaging the PTI resignations.

PTI should file case in Supreme Court against Speaker NA and Cheif Election Commissioner for sabotaging, lying and illegally withholding the resignation of PTI lawmakers, which have been accepted by the deputy speaker and moved to ECP for denotification by him.
I am not a law expert but this deceitful conduct by Chief Election Commissioner and imported Speaker will be breaking many laws and constitution.
I am surprised why PTI has not yet taken this serious case against Chief Election Commissioner and Speaker into supreme Court.
 
Yes, both Speaker and most importantly Chief Election Commissioner will be removed from his post for misconduct and breaking law and constitution.

Koi faida hoga? Nah
Supreme Court will take action as it is open and shut case of CEC and Speaker doing misconduct and breaking the law.
 

