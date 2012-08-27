What's new

PTI- Seriously Overrated

A.Rafay

A.Rafay

A fashion symbol , networking opportunity, safe association & the right thing to do. This is what everyone think about PTI . For me it is a little different . For me it is like an old wine in a new bottle , group of people who never had a political identity in the past , refuge for ousted leaders and just another washing machine of your past political sins. You may differ but this is my opinion and would try to elaborate.

I don&#8217;t hate the party but I very well despise it . The main reason is their leader is not clear for his own life&#8217;s direction. Like he claims that he is a world cup winner but do were the other players in the team, so is Younis Khan as well. Also let&#8217;s not forget we have remained hockey and squash champions but did their captains encashed . No! He is the only leader who used it for his advantage.

Then he built a cancer hospital with our money. Even I contributed at that time as a Tiger. But then 2 decades later I found him using this as a political tool to explain his prowess and by the way . Karachi still awaits a similar set up. Karachi&#8217;s sons like Abdul Sattar Edhi , Ansar Burney and Shehzad Roya and many more hold strong serving the country but do they desire their political right . No! As their objective is still to serve the people not the quest for power. If his theory is right than why not Mother Teressa in India ran for PM though similar issues exist across the border and for me Edhi Sb has most of the right in that case.

Then he went to marry a beautiful English woman not finding any one suitable here . Bore two children and decided to move on. No problem it&#8217;s his personal life but what&#8217;s the guarantee that Jemima&#8217;s interference in Pakistani politics would be limited . I still remember her tting on October 30th on the stage as what? Is she a new Sonia Gandhi of this country?

Then he found alliances with Gen Musharraf , Nawaz Sharif , Fazlur Rehman and even JI . This topsy turvy political ride and his flirtation in politics and U turns every few years let me think whether his political acumen is that strong? Today he conveniently points fingers towards Pervaiz Musharraf but yet take his party stalwarts under his wings and also some of his policies.

I still do not understand whether his party is Islamist , leftist or some thing new?he conveniently picks up all popular issues a d chides about it without realizing that though he maintains a neutral populist position but then if fe ever come in power which side he would be on and whether he would deliver.
The only position he has clearly maintained is his support for Talibans. Means does he want a Talibanized Pakistan or a moderate Pakistan? Since he can&#8217;t have both at the same time domestically as well as internationally as the world community wants though a stable but a moderate Pakistan. Further, his proximity with JI . Does he denounce the incursions in Kashmir? If not how would he bring peace with India as his recently Vision talks about. I wonder why India would negotiate without him distancing himself from both Kasmiri Mujahideen and Talibans both of whom are thorns for India and the region.

He hates US and UK but still invests his endowment funds there and also take donations from there. Wonder if these nations are good to deal with his charities why not Pakistan then? Think if he distances himself once he comes In power. Wouldn&#8217;t his charities would also get effected? Another of a no clear policy.

He talks about breaking cartels and hegemony of establishment but yet conveniently takes feudals , retired private sector high fliers and beaurucrats in his cadres. Aren&#8217;t these are the same guys who established this situation in the first place. Blaming all on politicians and absolving these people. Is this fair?

Lastly before I end this opinion . I would dare to say that his vision which I would like to expedite upon in the future ignore key factors like how would he find cheaper power? Ignoring the importance of hub of Pakistani economics? Regional economic crisis and most importantly how would he end this war in Pakistan? If his idea to enter a truce with Talibans then he would give Pakistan in their hands which would isolate us more and than spit on those who sacrificed.

Anyways, looks like we never learn and want shortcuts in life. For me PTI is nothing more than a hogwash. Good luck & Pakistan Zindabad

http://blogs.thenews.com.pk/blogs/2012/08/pti-seriously-overrated/

The author maybe blind he cant see that only PTI is a Good party in all those thugs.
 
Horus

Horus

A fashion symbol , networking opportunity, safe association & the right thing to do. This is what everyone think about PTI . For me it is a little different . For me it is like an old wine in a new bottle , group of people who never had a political identity in the past , refuge for ousted leaders and just another washing machine of your past political sins.

What authority does the author have to make such ludicrous claims?
 
H

husn25

One can write hundreds of articles like these but the vote bank Imran Khan has created is huge now. Most of the stuff in the article is about his personal life and no one cares about that. When he says people have changed their minds then he's right. I dont know even a single person in my family, relatives or friends who is going to vote for any other party else than PTI in coming elections.
 
X

xyxmt

PTI is the party of young, have you ever spoken to youth in Pakistan, they dont know how to talk they dont know how to walk and they are impressed with anyone who speaks english in better accent. I was one of the original supporter of PTI and you go pull up my post on Pakistandefence.com you will see me advocating for PTI. Imran lacks direction he maybe a nicest and most sincere Pakistani but so is Sattar Edhi and we dont need nice guys in politics. What we need is likes of Nawab Ameer mohammad Khan, thats who Ayub khan chose as his governor, yes he chose the biggest badmash of all to control badmashes and thats how he made sure everything he wanted to do would be done without opposition.
 
A.Rafay

A.Rafay

husn25 said:
One can write hundreds of articles like these but the vote bank Imran Khan has created is huge now. Most of the stuff in the article is about his personal life and no one cares about that. When he says people have changed their minds then he's right. I dont know even a single person in my family, relatives or friends who is going to vote for any other party else than PTI in coming elections.
as i earlier said

The author maybe blind he cant see that only PTI is a Good party in all those thugs.
Edevelop

Edevelop

@ xymt: 2 thumbs up!

Imran is indeed an honest man and i don't blame him for what he plans on doing with PTI. You have correctly pointed out that the young don't know anything. They want to listen what they want to listen and therefore this is not answering change. Believe me as a neutral person, i have asked those supporters why they like PTI and they reply me back with just one thing, 'only hope'. Rather than pointing out the 'how' part, they give b.s. one liners which makes them look really stupid. The problem is, later these PTI guys will get a slap in the face from the people of Pakistan and for that i would feel sorry. Pakistan needs someone who is firm. Politics is a very dirty thing, especially in Pakistan, and 'nice' guys have no chance of surviving....
 
Hyperion

Hyperion

ajtr said:
PTi is old wine in new bottle.

here wine are those who came out of other parties into PTI and new bottle is imran khan.
In your wine analogy, who's the cork? If it's from PML(Ganja), I'd like to unscrew that bas***d :D
 
Meengla

Meengla

Well, even though I am planning to vote for PTI and almost all relatives and friends in Karachi are going to vote for PTI instead of PPP or MQM, I still have to say that Imran Khan appears immature and a flip-flopper.
BUT...he wisely accommodated seasoned politicians. I am glad he knows that the likes of Javed Hashmi, Sheikh Rashid, and Shah Mehmud Kasuri may have come from less ideal parties but they bring a lot of experience with them.

If Imran Khan can reduce corruption--and he was sort of the Nawab Kalabagh as the cricket team captain--they that alone will be a huge achievement.

What do we have to lose by giving Imran Khan a chance? I don't think much. Much has been lost to the myopic military dictators, the short-tempered and corrupt politicians. Imran Khan needs a chance. Pakistan needs another chance. Let's make these happen on April 4, 2013!
 

