PTI- Seriously Overrated

A fashion symbol , networking opportunity, safe association & the right thing to do. This is what everyone think about PTI . For me it is a little different . For me it is like an old wine in a new bottle , group of people who never had a political identity in the past , refuge for ousted leaders and just another washing machine of your past political sins. You may differ but this is my opinion and would try to elaborate.



I don’t hate the party but I very well despise it . The main reason is their leader is not clear for his own life’s direction. Like he claims that he is a world cup winner but do were the other players in the team, so is Younis Khan as well. Also let’s not forget we have remained hockey and squash champions but did their captains encashed . No! He is the only leader who used it for his advantage.



Then he built a cancer hospital with our money. Even I contributed at that time as a Tiger. But then 2 decades later I found him using this as a political tool to explain his prowess and by the way . Karachi still awaits a similar set up. Karachi’s sons like Abdul Sattar Edhi , Ansar Burney and Shehzad Roya and many more hold strong serving the country but do they desire their political right . No! As their objective is still to serve the people not the quest for power. If his theory is right than why not Mother Teressa in India ran for PM though similar issues exist across the border and for me Edhi Sb has most of the right in that case.



Then he went to marry a beautiful English woman not finding any one suitable here . Bore two children and decided to move on. No problem it’s his personal life but what’s the guarantee that Jemima’s interference in Pakistani politics would be limited . I still remember her tting on October 30th on the stage as what? Is she a new Sonia Gandhi of this country?



Then he found alliances with Gen Musharraf , Nawaz Sharif , Fazlur Rehman and even JI . This topsy turvy political ride and his flirtation in politics and U turns every few years let me think whether his political acumen is that strong? Today he conveniently points fingers towards Pervaiz Musharraf but yet take his party stalwarts under his wings and also some of his policies.



I still do not understand whether his party is Islamist , leftist or some thing new?he conveniently picks up all popular issues a d chides about it without realizing that though he maintains a neutral populist position but then if fe ever come in power which side he would be on and whether he would deliver.

The only position he has clearly maintained is his support for Talibans. Means does he want a Talibanized Pakistan or a moderate Pakistan? Since he can’t have both at the same time domestically as well as internationally as the world community wants though a stable but a moderate Pakistan. Further, his proximity with JI . Does he denounce the incursions in Kashmir? If not how would he bring peace with India as his recently Vision talks about. I wonder why India would negotiate without him distancing himself from both Kasmiri Mujahideen and Talibans both of whom are thorns for India and the region.



He hates US and UK but still invests his endowment funds there and also take donations from there. Wonder if these nations are good to deal with his charities why not Pakistan then? Think if he distances himself once he comes In power. Wouldn’t his charities would also get effected? Another of a no clear policy.



He talks about breaking cartels and hegemony of establishment but yet conveniently takes feudals , retired private sector high fliers and beaurucrats in his cadres. Aren’t these are the same guys who established this situation in the first place. Blaming all on politicians and absolving these people. Is this fair?



Lastly before I end this opinion . I would dare to say that his vision which I would like to expedite upon in the future ignore key factors like how would he find cheaper power? Ignoring the importance of hub of Pakistani economics? Regional economic crisis and most importantly how would he end this war in Pakistan? If his idea to enter a truce with Talibans then he would give Pakistan in their hands which would isolate us more and than spit on those who sacrificed.



Anyways, looks like we never learn and want shortcuts in life. For me PTI is nothing more than a hogwash. Good luck & Pakistan Zindabad