What's new

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chauhdry meets US Ambassador Donald Blome

Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,382
2
3,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources​





US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. — US Embassy/PID/File
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. — US Embassy/PID/File
  • Chaudhry Fawad terms interaction a routine meeting.
  • Both sides discuss prevailing political situation.
  • Details of these meetings not released to media: sources


PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chauhdry Tuesday met US Ambassador Donald Blome at the US embassy in Islamabad, sources told Geo News.

Both sides discussed the country’s prevailing political situation in detail in an hour-long meeting held between 3-4pm, the sources said.

This was Fawad Chaudhry's second meeting with the US diplomat this month. After the first meeting, the PTI leader initially denied holding a such meeting but later admitted to meeting Donald Blome.

The diplomatic sources shared that the US envoy off and on meets with PDM and PTI leaders but the details of such interactions are not released to the media.

The US embassy sources refrained from commenting on the meeting held today.

While confirming the development, Fawad Chauhdry told Geo News it was a routine meeting.

It is important to note that the PTI, which accused the US of interfering in Pakistani politics and hatching a conspiracy to topple the government of the former prime minister Imran Khan, has now backtracked from its stance and seeks a fresh start with Washington.

The PTI chairman was removed from PM's office through a vote of no-confidence by the then-opposition on April 9 — becoming the first premier to be removed through this move. Khan blamed PM Shehbaz Sharif and the President Joe Biden-led US administration for his ouster, however, both deny the claims.

In an interview with the Financial Times earlier this month, Khan said that "he no longer blames the US and wants dignified ties with the country if he comes back to power".

Referring to the alleged conspiracy, Khan said "it was over".

“As far as I’m concerned it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States," he said.

“Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US," the publication quoted the former premier as saying.

www.geo.tv

Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chauhdry confirms development, says it was a routine meeting
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
8,077
56
11,928
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why are our politicians meeting the American ambassador? Is another imported action in motion? :-)

Kidding aside, smart move, needed.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
44,945
57
38,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
blain2 said:
Why are our politicians meeting the American ambassador? Is another imported action in motion? :-)

Kidding aside, smart move, needed.
Click to expand...

It is bad only when the "other side" does it and not when "our side" does the same thing. Obviously. :D
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources
Replies
0
Views
79
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Enemy or friend? Imran Khan ‘secretly’ contacts US Envoy Donald Blome
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Gripen9
Gripen9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pro-Pakistan Ex-US Envoy Robin Raphel calls on Imran Khan at Bani Gala
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fawad Chaudhry lands in hot waters over racist comment against Pathans
Replies
11
Views
247
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Absolutely no truth in 'unfortunate' regime change conspiracy: US ambassador
2
Replies
23
Views
606
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom