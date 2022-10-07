PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi, Hamid Zaman arrested PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi, Hamid Zaman arrested.

PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee taken into 'protective custody': Rana Sanaullah PTI leader Asad Umar claims Saifullah Nyazee “picked up” from Senate's premises

Rana Sanaullah confirms detention of Saifullah Niazi, Hamid Zaman ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has confirmed the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi and leader Hamid Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Islamabad.As per details, Saifullah Niazi has been arrested from outside the gate of the Parliament. The cause behind the arrest is said to be the website launched by the PTI leader for fundraising.On the other hand, FIA arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to prohibited funding case.According to details, the investigation agency has registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding. The PTI leader was arrested from his office on Waris Road in Lahore.Hamid Zaman has also contested elections from Shahdara Bagh, Islamabad on PTI ticket. He is also the Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab North Zone.Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others are alleging that Saifullah has been ‘picked’ from the Senate premises.The former information minister Fawad Chaudhry urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to take notice of the matter.While PTI leader Shahbaz Gill also tweeted for Saifullah Niazi.On the other hand, FIA has denied arresting PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi from Islamabad.