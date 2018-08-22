/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

PTI seeks PPP support for creation of South Punjab province

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Aug 22, 2018 at 11:13 PM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 11:13 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,717
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,791 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PTI seeks PPP support for creation of South Punjab province
    [​IMG]

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government needs the support of Pakistan People’s Party in creation of a new province in Punjab, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday.

    “Two-third majority is required in the parliament for creation of a South Punjab province. We hope that PPP will support us,” said Qureshi, a senior PTI leader, while talking to reporters after Eid prayers in Multan.

    He said the PTI government would address the water issue in Pakistan. “Water shortage is a serious matter not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.”

    All four provinces, he said, have agreed to the construction of Bhasha Dam.

    About the imprisonment of Pakistani doctor Afia Siddiqui in US, the minister said “she is a daughter of the nation. We have made discussion at all important forums over her issue.”

    To a question, Qureshi said Pakistan wants to address the core issue of Kashmir in a peaceful manner through dialogue with India. “Hopefully New Delhi would reciprocate Pakistan’s offer for talks,” he said.
    https://www.samaa.tv/news/2018/08/p...unjab-province/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 11:16 PM #2
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,368
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,021 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    PPP has only 6 votes. What good it would do?
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 11:18 PM #3
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,717
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,791 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Their support is needed for senate and na even if pti fails pti has to go for it
    Pmln needs to be exposed on this issue
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Aug 22, 2018 at 11:27 PM #4
    Beethoven

    Beethoven FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    391
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 386 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Thats at the provincial level...i believe in order to create new provinces legislation has to be done in the center i.e parliment and senate in which Pee pee pee still has considerable number of seats which can prove decisive
     
  5. Aug 23, 2018 at 12:02 AM #5
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,717
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,791 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This is a damned if you do damned if you dont scenario failure will be dumoed on ppp and pmln while success will go to pti and this will further improve numbers for them in South Punjab
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 1, Guests: 2)