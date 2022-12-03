What's new

PTI says Azam Swati ‘taken away’ by Quetta police from Islamabad

PTI says Azam Swati ‘taken away’ by Quetta police from Islamabad

PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that incarcerated party Senator Azam Swati — who was arrested earlier this week in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military — has been “taken away by the Quetta police” from Islamabad.
“Swati was moved to Pims (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) early morning [today] after suffering severe chest pains and breathing issues,” the former premier said in a tweet.
 
Neutrals are still neutrals ? maybe they want to shoot another p0rn video of this poor swati but maybe this time in the mountains of Quetta ? customer ki demand ho gi.
 

