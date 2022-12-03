PTI says Azam Swati ‘taken away’ by Quetta police from Islamabad

PTI says Azam Swati ‘taken away’ by Quetta police from IslamabadDawn.com | Abdullah Momand Published December 2, 2022 Updated about 20 hours ago
PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that incarcerated party Senator Azam Swati — who was arrested earlier this week in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military — has been “taken away by the Quetta police” from Islamabad.
“Swati was moved to Pims (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) early morning [today] after suffering severe chest pains and breathing issues,” the former premier said in a tweet.