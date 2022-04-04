What's new

PTI Responses & Reveals Why Aleem Khan Has Gone Berserk

Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
297
0
713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Man honestly this is what is wrong with PTI fan base. You guys deny everything. Like everyone's speaking against your beloved immi but no he's holier than thou.

While you're defending him while having fun in first world economy, also look where we are heading economically. But you'll defend that too by saying how local pakistani have it better.

Crystal-Clear said:
PTI should not give tickets to those who have properties in west as well as to business tycoons and their tes****les ...
Click to expand...
Oh well you're forgetting PTI own members.
Faisla vawda
Shehbaz Gill
God knows how many else have dual nationality and properties.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After Aleem Khan, Tareen Group refuses to support govt
2
Replies
19
Views
466
khail007
K
ghazi52
Aleem Khan's Group Joins Jahangir Tareen Group
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
PakAlp
PakAlp
AZMwi
700 Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers including Shaukat Tarin, Faisal Vawda, Aleem Khan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
wali87
wali87
HAIDER
Jahangir Tareen group sees their demands being met
2
Replies
18
Views
654
Salza
Salza
313ghazi
Will Imran Khan emerge victorious after defeat in KP?
2
Replies
21
Views
914
Faqirze
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom