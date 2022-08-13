What's new

PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,678
18
25,802
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Saturday that the PTI has removed the national flag from the streets of Lahore and replaced it with party flags ahead of their power show in the provincial capital.

Iqbal claimed that the provincial government took down the national flags that had been hoisted on the streets of Lahore ahead of Independence Day and replaced with the PTI's flag.

Related items​


Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Iqbal asked, "Are we slaves that we raise the national flag? Captain must be having some new reasoning".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558343306538541057


Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while condemning the act wondered whether the "era of of personal slavery" is about to begin after 75 years of freedom.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558382795466096641


"If this had happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, or Sindh, the labels of traitor would be imposed. Imran Khan's true face is emerging," he said.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558350636730974208


Meanwhile, a video was also shared on PML-N's social media account, with the caption: "The national flag is the greatest symbol of freedom; removing it and hoisting the flag of an anarchist party is not just an insult to the national flag, rather, it is an assault against the notion of liberty."

The PTI is set to hold a power show today in Lahore's National Hockey Stadium. The flags were placed in Lahore in preparation for the public gathering.
www.geo.tv

PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif slam PTI for taking down national flags in Lahore ahead of their pwoer show
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
82,281
92
135,709
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,
1660394144678.png


.,

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558384748581584896
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,506
-15
11,488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cheap propaganda, koi tu aqal istemal karo dhakano. Pakistan ko loot loot k tabah kia but jhanday ki izzat ka drama. Ppl are no more stupid, ye gadhay k bachay kab samjheinge.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,164
-1
3,105
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Saturday that the PTI has removed the national flag from the streets of Lahore and replaced it with party flags ahead of their power show in the provincial capital.

Iqbal claimed that the provincial government took down the national flags that had been hoisted on the streets of Lahore ahead of Independence Day and replaced with the PTI's flag.

Related items​


Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Iqbal asked, "Are we slaves that we raise the national flag? Captain must be having some new reasoning".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558343306538541057


Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while condemning the act wondered whether the "era of of personal slavery" is about to begin after 75 years of freedom.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558382795466096641


"If this had happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, or Sindh, the labels of traitor would be imposed. Imran Khan's true face is emerging," he said.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558350636730974208


Meanwhile, a video was also shared on PML-N's social media account, with the caption: "The national flag is the greatest symbol of freedom; removing it and hoisting the flag of an anarchist party is not just an insult to the national flag, rather, it is an assault against the notion of liberty."

The PTI is set to hold a power show today in Lahore's National Hockey Stadium. The flags were placed in Lahore in preparation for the public gathering.
www.geo.tv

PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif slam PTI for taking down national flags in Lahore ahead of their pwoer show
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Hey when you're going to post about that fake umm e hareem confession today?

Another victory for Pak fauj
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,914
4
5,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Saturday that the PTI has removed the national flag from the streets of Lahore and replaced it with party flags ahead of their power show in the provincial capital.

Iqbal claimed that the provincial government took down the national flags that had been hoisted on the streets of Lahore ahead of Independence Day and replaced with the PTI's flag.

Related items​


Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Iqbal asked, "Are we slaves that we raise the national flag? Captain must be having some new reasoning".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558343306538541057


Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while condemning the act wondered whether the "era of of personal slavery" is about to begin after 75 years of freedom.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558382795466096641


"If this had happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, or Sindh, the labels of traitor would be imposed. Imran Khan's true face is emerging," he said.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558350636730974208


Meanwhile, a video was also shared on PML-N's social media account, with the caption: "The national flag is the greatest symbol of freedom; removing it and hoisting the flag of an anarchist party is not just an insult to the national flag, rather, it is an assault against the notion of liberty."

The PTI is set to hold a power show today in Lahore's National Hockey Stadium. The flags were placed in Lahore in preparation for the public gathering.
www.geo.tv

PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif slam PTI for taking down national flags in Lahore ahead of their pwoer show
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Time for proper and appropriate use of the 'danda of jhanda'.
 
PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
444
-1
663
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Compared to all the corruption PDM has done and is currently doing ..

Everyday PDM members wake up and try their best to bring Khan down and by noon kids on twitter are send them back to their shit holes.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,978
9
28,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Saturday that the PTI has removed the national flag from the streets of Lahore and replaced it with party flags ahead of their power show in the provincial capital.

Iqbal claimed that the provincial government took down the national flags that had been hoisted on the streets of Lahore ahead of Independence Day and replaced with the PTI's flag.

Related items​


Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Iqbal asked, "Are we slaves that we raise the national flag? Captain must be having some new reasoning".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558343306538541057


Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while condemning the act wondered whether the "era of of personal slavery" is about to begin after 75 years of freedom.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558382795466096641


"If this had happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, or Sindh, the labels of traitor would be imposed. Imran Khan's true face is emerging," he said.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558350636730974208


Meanwhile, a video was also shared on PML-N's social media account, with the caption: "The national flag is the greatest symbol of freedom; removing it and hoisting the flag of an anarchist party is not just an insult to the national flag, rather, it is an assault against the notion of liberty."

The PTI is set to hold a power show today in Lahore's National Hockey Stadium. The flags were placed in Lahore in preparation for the public gathering.
www.geo.tv

PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif slam PTI for taking down national flags in Lahore ahead of their pwoer show
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Ahsan Iqbal is the biggest hypocrite, he found rolling around in Washington DC for the last many years... wonder why ??? ......this Socrates found around the corridor of powers...
 
Zowais

Zowais

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2019
209
0
344
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TNT said:
Cheap propaganda, koi tu aqal istemal karo dhakano. Pakistan ko loot loot k tabah kia but jhanday ki izzat ka drama. Ppl are no more stupid, ye gadhay k bachay kab samjheinge.
Click to expand...
They are doing it on purpose, its their media strategy, to create noise so loud, utilising government resources, that no logic should prevail.
Madness aids violence, which imported regime is trying to create desparately, as last resort to avoid/delay elections as much as possible. They seem to be ready to burn down everything to create that violence.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI supporters who heckled Ahsan Iqbal 'apologise', 'express remorse'
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Video shows Ahsan Iqbal heckled in restaurant by PTI supporters
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
135
Views
4K
Zowais
Zowais
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to launch crackdown against defamatory social media content
2
Replies
22
Views
432
AZ1
AZ1
Luosifen
CCPO Lahore, DG anti-corruption removed after Elahi takes office
Replies
1
Views
136
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA sends notice to singer Salman Ahmed for criticising institutions on social media
Replies
3
Views
199
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom