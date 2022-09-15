PTI rebrands Punjab ‘e-learn’ project as Insaf Academy Umar Saif lambasts Imran Khan for taking away credit from PMLN

In a tweet, PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed his political party has brought forward a ‘unique’ idea for educating the future generation of Pakistan.“Congratulations to Punjab govt for delivering on another PTI commitment with the launch of Insaf Academy - the first Educational portal in Pak of this magnitude. 7,000+ lectures, quizzes & MCQs. Every house becomes a school providing free education for students grades 9-12,” the tweet read.Responding to the claims of Imran Khan, former Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Umar Saif said that PTI is a history-sheeter when it comes to rebranding old projects as their very own.Speaking tocorrespondent, Umar said, “If Imran Khan wishes to copy a project, he should at least give credit to the rightful owner.”He lamented that the PTI chief changed the name of his brainchild ‘Punjab e-learn project’ and renamed it ‘Insaf Academy’.It is worth mentioning that the e-learn project was initiated in Punjab by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2014.The portal hosted more than 13,000 videos, 210 minutes of audio lectures, and 1,800 animations for students.He said the lectures helped students learn science and math within the comfort of their homes.