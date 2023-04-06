What's new

PTI ready to talk to govt on polls, constitutional amendment: Asad Qaiser

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,684
14
30,984
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
480607_5993754_updates.jpg

Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser Thursday announced that Imran Khan-led political party was willing to discuss elections and the recently passed constitutional amendment with the government.

In a conversation with a private TV channel, Qaiser said that the government attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The timing of the passage of the [Supreme Court] law shows dishonesty and the law has been passed to give relief to Nawaz Sharif,” said Qaiser.

However, the former speaker said that the PTI would engage with the government if the latter was willing to hold elections on time.

“If a constitutional amendment is needed to stop anarchy in the country then PTI is ready to for it,” said Qaiser adding, "The government only wants to buy time and is not serious about holding elections".

“Right now the Constitution is at stake and saving it is the Supreme Court’s responsibility,” said Qaiser. He also gave his word that the PTI would not go on a political witch-hunt against its rivals if it came into power.

“Imran Khan has said categorically that he is willing to forgive the attack on him. Imran Khan spoke about truth and reconciliation,” said Qaider.
www.geo.tv

PTI ready to talk to govt on polls, constitutional amendment: Asad Qaiser

Qaiser asserts govt only wants to buy time and is not serious about holding polls
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
Polls in KP: Imran has asked party to quickly finalise list of candidates: Qaiser
Replies
0
Views
199
Zibago
Zibago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Asad Qaiser says PTI can return to NA if PM offers election date
Replies
0
Views
213
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan ready to give undertaking for negotiations: Asad Umar
Replies
0
Views
94
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Prohibited funding case: FIA summons PTI's Asad Qaiser
Replies
5
Views
357
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No possibility of PTI MNAs return to assembly after resignations' acceptance: speaker
Replies
11
Views
316
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom