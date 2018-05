In Punjab people donot care about the language.They prefer Urdu more than the Punjabi and other languages like saraiKi and Pothohari etc.In election personal interaction of the candidate with the people, his or her biradari, local grouping and monitory wealth matters a lot.Any candidate who have these qualities is known as electable.

A party which has highest number of electables has more chances to win the election.

