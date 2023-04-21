What's new

:: PTI Punjab Provincial Elections - Tickets ::

Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
5,206
122
16,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar & Shahbaz Gill... 4 former PTI Ministers & pretty much the face of PTI didn't get "Tickets" for the Punjab Provincial Elections from their leader, Imran Khan. 3 of whom have spent time in Jail for their Party & have been sidelined - or in sports terms: been Benched

But hey, the good news for our brothers in the Province of Punjab is that former CM (Chief Minister) of Punjab, Usman Buzdar got his.


Sorry, if the super IK-fans might find my words harsh, but sidelining people like Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar & to some extent SMQ, this is a
Chay.jpg
move by Imran Khan.

@AZADPAKISTAN2009 @AZ1 @Imran Khan @waz @HRK @HAIDER @Path-Finder @Rafi @Riz @Stealth
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,665
69
39,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Well may be Imran Khan have a plan in mind we will know more closer to election day
Each candidate have their strengths.

  • Shabaz Gill
  • Chaudry Fuwad
  • Mahmood Qureshi

These people have already written their name in history books
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,361
4
140,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trailer23 said:
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar & Shahbaz Gill... 4 former PTI Ministers & pretty much the face of PTI didn't get "Tickets" for the Punjab Provincial Elections from their leader, Imran Khan. 3 of whom have spent time in Jail for their Party & have been sidelined - or in sports terms: been Benched

But hey, the good news for our brothers in the Province of Punjab is that former CM (Chief Minister) of Punjab, Usman Buzdar got his.


Sorry, if the super IK-fans might find my words harsh, but sidelining people like Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar & to some extent SMQ, this is a View attachment 925702 move by Imran Khan.

@AZADPAKISTAN2009 @AZ1 @Imran Khan @waz @HRK @HAIDER @Path-Finder @Rafi @Riz @Stealth
Click to expand...
ohhh bhai thee are MPA seat why the hell IK waste tickets of MNA on MPA ?

gill fawad hammad SMQ will be MNA and they will get tickets .


should IK waste tickets to give them and then they resign and contest in MNA seats ?

election cost 3 crores SMQ may be have money but gill and others will not bear the amount


IF IK not give them MNA tickets then we will have right to criticize IK and i will be the first .

gill will win easily as he is hero now wasting him MPA seat is not wise move .


جہاں پیادہ لگانا ہے وہاں گھوڑا لگا دے اور جہاں گھوڑا لگانا ہے وہاں وزیر لگا دے یہ کہاں کی گیم ہوئی ؟؟؟؟؟؟
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
5,206
122
16,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Well may be Imran Khan have a plan in mind we will know more closer to election day
Click to expand...
No offense brother, but when PTI was in power - IK had pretty much rotated his entire Cabinet/Ministers 'bout. Except this idiot (Usman Buzdar). So you'll pardon me if I take your word with a pinch of salt.

Not someone PTI fans like (below), but his analysis are spot on. Time-stampped...

 
P

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,806
3
4,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Those who are disappointed will forget naya pakistan and join other parties for purana Pakistan.



Imran Khan said:
ohhh bhai thee are MPA seat why the hell IK waste tickets of MNA on MPA ?

gill fawad hammad SMQ will be MNA and they will get tickets .


should IK waste tickets to give them and then they resign and contest in MNA seats ?

election cost 3 crores SMQ may be have money but gill and others will not bear the amount


IF IK not give them MNA tickets then we will have right to criticize IK and i will be the first .

gill will win easily as he is hero now wasting him MPA seat is not wise move .


جہاں پیادہ لگانا ہے وہاں گھوڑا لگا دے اور جہاں گھوڑا لگانا ہے وہاں وزیر لگا دے یہ کہاں کی گیم ہوئی ؟؟؟؟؟؟
Click to expand...

3 crore per tickets. Why would someone pay that much and get a normal salary for 5 years. What benefits will they get?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,361
4
140,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakAlp said:
Those who are disappointed will forget naya pakistan and join other parties for purana Pakistan.


Click to expand...
ایک بات یاد رہے یہ پاکستان ہے ۔ ہر امیدوار کو سپورٹ ہے حلقے میں
ہر امیدوار کے ہزاروں سپورٹر ہیں خاندان والے ہیں دوست احباب ہیں
اس لیے ہر ٹکٹ پر اعتراز ہو گا ۔
لیکن جو نظریاتی لوگ ہیں وہ اسی کو ووٹ دیں گے جسکو خان نامزد کرے گا چاہے وہ کوئی گدھا ہی کیوں نا ہو ۔ باقی یہ سب لگا رہے گا ۔


میں بھی بندے اکٹھے کر کے جا سکتا ہوں زمان پارک مجھے ٹکٹ کیوں نہیں دیا گیا اور ہزاروں پوسٹیں کرا سکتا ہوں سوشل میڈیا پر عمران خان کو ٹیگ کرا کر ۔
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran accused of showering party tickets on alleged land-grabbing mafia
Replies
1
Views
76
PakAlp
P
HAIDER
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joins PTI with 10 former PML-Q MPAs
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan's 'statements' may land him in jail: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
4
Views
263
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP
Replies
1
Views
127
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM-backed Anwarul Haq elected AJK prime minister unopposed
Replies
12
Views
197
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom