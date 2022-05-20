PTI Punjab assembly lotas de-seated

ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs for defection
These lawmakers had voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister election on April 16.
www.dawn.com
Another blow to imported govt though after SC decision, it was a simple decision
Yeah of course punishment for Lotacracy is very good for Patwari League: PatwariThis is actually good for PMLN's Punjab Government.
Yeah don't punish my Patwari League for using PTI Lotas to capture govt in Punjab. Punish PTI only for becoming Lotas for Patwari League: PatwariExcellent decision.
PTI is a mobbing lota masquerading as a political party.
Apparently these people were previously bribed by government funds during that Zameer faroshi mandi known as VoC.
ECP should move against PTi as well now that SC has given directives.
View attachment 845677
Yeah of course punishment for Lotacracy is very good for Patwari League: Patwari