PTI protests with Awam in Faisalabad against loadshedding

Despite all corruption in rental power n circular debt by fed. govt. IK still loved to criticize Punjab. He is really suffering from phobia! standing in a city who pay about 99% of the bills and still get 20 hr loadshedding IK thought it would be better for him to attack NS and make ppp happy
I think this is the same city where Ch Nisar asked IK to go together to SC and make a Judicial commission so that he can prove all the allegations he claims. Would have been better if he had today accepted the offer rather than coming with some renewed allegations
Dont worry Tiger
.they are just suiciding
.rest assured
.PTI, was always and will now completely & openly be considers to wider public purely as Musharrafs Baqiats, only due to their failure to hide their deep rooted and planted hatred towards PMLN, I mean clearly more than its supporters and ordinary persons on the streets the projectors of her wants PTI to follow that line alone forcefully
Eeven if ones deeply look at recent PEW research poll all Im saying will becomes evident to him
two persons leading side by side IK and NS and two persons lagging far behind Zardari and Gallani, there is a lot of learning for PTI top hierarchy in this poll
They successfully tried initially to disguise themselves in-different to Musharrafs tenure but failing it now completely due to this bornagain weakness alone, Now, In this speech too, IK reminding people the prices of Musharrafs tenure
by cunningly starting a rhetoric like this
..Iss hakumat kay anay say pehlay
.doodh itnay rupay kilo tha
For me, as long as PTI was remains disguise only as a genuine and widespread movement of ordinary Pakistanis, its a Category 4 threat to PMLN but the moment it opts to reside in a corner
.well they could cut PMLN seats likewise of Islamic front back in 1993 elections but didnt do better for themselves entirely.