PTI protests with Awam in Faisalabad against loadshedding

Tiger Awan

Tiger Awan

Jan 9, 2010
Despite all corruption in rental power n circular debt by fed. govt. IK still loved to criticize Punjab. He is really suffering from phobia! standing in a city who pay about 99% of the bills and still get 20 hr loadshedding IK thought it would be better for him to attack NS and make ppp happy :coffee:


I think this is the same city where Ch Nisar asked IK to go together to SC and make a Judicial commission so that he can prove all the allegations he claims. Would have been better if he had today accepted the offer rather than coming with some renewed allegations :pop:
 
Leader

Leader

Sep 7, 2010
When you hold back the revenue you get after 18th amendment and present excuses to serve public- YES such people should be bashed and exposed- oh yeah a day before from PTI protest you pay 3 billion to ensure 18 hours loadshedding is reduced to 10 hours- may I ask my Lordship here why and most importantly from which account when according to your kind its a federal profile? #NooraKushti


Ch nisar waise bhi bhag giya howa hai- one sided cease fire ker kay- akhir uski bhi limits hain jhoot bolnay ki...tum samjhtay ho woh totally hi characterless hai ?


people are not fool

Leader

Leader

Sep 7, 2010
Baghi Baghi !!

Icewolf said:
What a bunch of idiots. Storm Islamabad, not Faisalabad.
Faisalabad has seen most violence during the loadshedding the daily wagers are asking for the basic of life- they are not fighting for judiciary or anything else- they just want to make the ends meet and feed their families-

P.S. so I think you should show some respect and support
 
AstanoshKhan

AstanoshKhan

Jun 28, 2009
Tiger Awan said:
Despite all corruption in rental power n circular debt by fed. govt. IK still loved to criticize Punjab. He is really suffering from phobia! standing in a city who pay about 99% of the bills and still get 20 hr loadshedding IK thought it would be better for him to attack NS and make ppp happy :coffee:


I think this is the same city where Ch Nisar asked IK to go together to SC and make a Judicial commission so that he can prove all the allegations he claims. Would have been better if he had today accepted the offer rather than coming with some renewed allegations :pop:
About the bold part, we know it and you know it, if Nawaz wants he can finish off this Govt... what's stopping him to do so?

Icewolf said:
What a bunch of idiots. Storm Islamabad, not Faisalabad.
Faisalabad is the hub of Pakistan Industries who have suffered the most and are moving their businesses else where to neighboring countries. It started in Faisalabad and will end in Islamabad Insha'Allah.
 
Rafael

Rafael

Sep 29, 2008
Tiger Awan said:
Despite all corruption in rental power n circular debt by fed. govt. IK still loved to criticize Punjab. He is really suffering from phobia! standing in a city who pay about 99% of the bills and still get 20 hr loadshedding IK thought it would be better for him to attack NS and make ppp happy :coffee:


I think this is the same city where Ch Nisar asked IK to go together to SC and make a Judicial commission so that he can prove all the allegations he claims. Would have been better if he had today accepted the offer rather than coming with some renewed allegations :pop:
When N-league agreed to support 18th amendment bill, it was actually signing the death sentence for the industry in Punjab. First they took our gas and now we have to face 18-20 hours loadshedding.

The traders and industrialists which traditionally supported N-league are disgusted with them and are rooting for Imran Khan this time around. Imran met top 25 industrialists from Faisalabad last night and all vowed to support him in the coming elections.
 
Leader

Leader

Sep 7, 2010
Rafael said:
When N-league agreed to support 18th amendment bill, it was actually signing the death sentence for the industry in Punjab. First they took our gas and now we have to face 18-20 hours loadshedding.

The traders and industrialists which traditionally supported N-league are disgusted with them and are rooting for Imran Khan this time around. Imran met top 25 industrialists from Faisalabad last night and all vowed to support him in the coming elections.

And yes, I was invited there too :D
Seriously the way Noon league begs for a clean chit surprises me about their greed for Hukamrani- they did rule in partnership with PPP- remained partners with PPP in Punjab- were friendly opposition in NA- gave their support to PPP in every manner to destroy Punjab trade, yet want to have a clean chit of all the crimes they committed against this Nation with their partner ? NO WAY...

I saw months back a program with Talat Hussain- where he met 18 top industrialist and according to him only one trader supported Nawaz Sharif, Rest Supported Imran Khan and PTI. and InshAllah we will not disappoint them and facilitate them with all possible means to run their business and grow-

let us grow and get rid of those who give excuses even after being government for 4.5 years !!
 
Rafael

Rafael

Sep 29, 2008
Leader said:
Seriously the way Noon league begs for a clean chit surprises me about their greed for Hukamrani- they did rule in partnership with PPP- remained partners with PPP in Punjab- were friendly opposition in NA- gave their support to PPP in every manner to destroy Punjab trade, yet want to have a clean chit of all the crimes they committed against this Nation with their partner ? NO WAY...

I saw months back a program with Talat Hussain- where he met 18 top industrialist and according to him only one trader supported Nawaz Sharif, Rest Supported Imran Khan and PTI. and InshAllah we will not disappoint them and facilitate them with all possible means to run their business and grow-

let us grow and get rid of those who give excuses even after being government for 4.5 years !!
Correct me if I am wrong, but didn't they agreed to sign 18th amendment bill on condition of removing the restriction of 3rd time premiership for Nawaz Shareef?

In any case, these guys have destroyed the economy of Punjab!
 
Tameem

Tameem

Jan 27, 2008
Tiger Awan said:
Despite all corruption in rental power n circular debt by fed. govt. IK still loved to criticize Punjab. He is really suffering from phobia! standing in a city who pay about 99% of the bills and still get 20 hr loadshedding IK thought it would be better for him to attack NS and make ppp happy :coffee:

I think this is the same city where Ch Nisar asked IK to go together to SC and make a Judicial commission so that he can prove all the allegations he claims. Would have been better if he had today accepted the offer rather than coming with some renewed allegations :pop:
Dont worry Tiger.they are just suiciding.rest assured.PTI, was always and will now completely & openly be considers to wider public purely as Musharrafs Baqiats, only due to their failure to hide their deep rooted and planted hatred towards PMLN, I mean clearly more than its supporters and ordinary persons on the streets the projectors of her wants PTI to follow that line alone forcefully:hitwall:

Eeven if ones deeply look at recent PEW research poll all Im saying will becomes evident to himtwo persons leading side by side IK and NS and two persons lagging far behind Zardari and Gallani, there is a lot of learning for PTI top hierarchy in this poll:coffee:

They successfully tried initially to disguise themselves in-different to Musharrafs tenure but failing it now completely due to this bornagain weakness alone, Now, In this speech too, IK reminding people the prices of Musharrafs tenureby cunningly starting a rhetoric like this..Iss hakumat kay anay say pehlay.doodh itnay rupay kilo tha:lol:

For me, as long as PTI was remains disguise only as a genuine and widespread movement of ordinary Pakistanis, its a Category 4 threat to PMLN but the moment it opts to reside in a corner.well they could cut PMLN seats likewise of Islamic front back in 1993 elections but didnt do better for themselves entirely.
 
Leader

Leader

Sep 7, 2010
Rafael said:
Correct me if I am wrong, but didn't they agreed to sign 18th amendment bill on condition of removing the restriction of 3rd time premiership for Nawaz Shareef?

In any case, these guys have destroyed the economy of Punjab!
Yes- but the point is kuch awam ka bhi soch latain tou aaj asay zalil-o-ruswa na ho rahe hote, shayed !!

P.S.

The best thing about PTI protest- no violence took place- despite the fact that Faisalabad protests have been violent couple of days back...
 
AdeelFaheem

AdeelFaheem

Apr 20, 2012
Shukar hai IK ko b "JAAG" aai. IK nay b Loadshading par koi hil jul ke. Mujay tu lag raha tha Bhangg p k soya hai.
 

