PTI protests with Awam in Faisalabad against loadshedding

Tiger Awan said:



I think this is the same city where Ch Nisar asked IK to go together to SC and make a Judicial commission so that he can prove all the allegations he claims. Would have been better if he had today accepted the offer rather than coming with some renewed allegations Despite all corruption in rental power n circular debt by fed. govt. IK still loved to criticize Punjab. He is really suffering from phobia! standing in a city who pay about 99% of the bills and still get 20 hr loadshedding IK thought it would be better for him to attack NS and make ppp happyI think this is the same city where Ch Nisar asked IK to go together to SC and make a Judicial commission so that he can prove all the allegations he claims. Would have been better if he had today accepted the offer rather than coming with some renewed allegations Click to expand...

Dont worry Tiger .they are just suiciding .rest assured .PTI, was always and will now completely & openly be considers to wider public purely as Musharrafs Baqiats, only due to their failure to hide their deep rooted and planted hatred towards PMLN, I mean clearly more than its supporters and ordinary persons on the streets the projectors of her wants PTI to follow that line alone forcefullyEeven if ones deeply look at recent PEW research poll all Im saying will becomes evident to him two persons leading side by side IK and NS and two persons lagging far behind Zardari and Gallani, there is a lot of learning for PTI top hierarchy in this pollThey successfully tried initially to disguise themselves in-different to Musharrafs tenure but failing it now completely due to this bornagain weakness alone, Now, In this speech too, IK reminding people the prices of Musharrafs tenure by cunningly starting a rhetoric like this ..Iss hakumat kay anay say pehlay .doodh itnay rupay kilo thaFor me, as long as PTI was remains disguise only as a genuine and widespread movement of ordinary Pakistanis, its a Category 4 threat to PMLN but the moment it opts to reside in a corner .well they could cut PMLN seats likewise of Islamic front back in 1993 elections but didnt do better for themselves entirely.