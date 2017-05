PTI protests Govt.’s crackdown on social media activists

Global Village Space | Global Village Space |



On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan accused the PML-N government of abusing the cybercrime law to persecute social media activists from his party.



“Govt abusing cybercrime law to politically victimize PTI social media activists by threatening/arresting them. Unacceptable in a democracy,” Mr. Khan posted on Twitter after the arrest of a PTI social media activist from Balochistan named Salar Kakar.



✔@ImranKhanPTI

Govt abusing Cyber Crime Law to politically victimise PTI social media activists by threatening/arresting them. Unacceptable in a democracy

6:08 PM - 17 May 2017



The police had informed Mr. Kakar that the FIA had been looking for him.



Mr. Kakar had tweeted “Told to submit mobile & laptop to [Federal Investigation Agency],”



Qasim Suri, an ex-president of the PTI’s Balochistan chapter, accompanied Mr. Kakar to the police station. He later told reporters that the police had informed Mr. Kakar that the FIA had been looking for him.



Mr. Suri confirmed that Mr. Kakar had received a notice from the FIA’s counter-terrorism wing, seeking his presence before the agency.



Mr. Suri said that he had taken Mr. Kakar to the FIA office along with his mobile phone and laptop where Mr. Kakar was asked to disclose the passwords of all his social media accounts.



Mr. Suri also told reporters that an FIA deputy director had received instructions from Islamabad to bring Mr. Kakar to the capital. He said while the nature of the allegation leveled against him was not disclosed, the social media activist was not allowed to return home to fetch any belongings instead he was brought to Islamabad by road.



Read full article: