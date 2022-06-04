PTI Protest / Narrative changing from Conspiracy to Uncontrollable Prices

What's new

In last few weeks , the PTI narrative is changing from focus on Conspiracy to Uncontrollable prices
While it is true the April /Midnight fiasco is not forgotten by Pakistani

However with rising prices for Utilities has created a mess for Imported/Implanted Government

1- Fuel Prices Rising from 30 Rupees to 200 Rupees
2- Gas Prices Rising also increased 16.92 Rupee per unit to 24 Rupees per unit , 47% increase
3- Electricity Load shedding has started reaching 8-12 hours in certain cities

The simultaneous hike in rates has impacted not just Pakistani but also PML voter base , in a way the move destroys the marginal support PML enjoyed. They already are suffering from loss in voter satisfaction


The narrative of Conspiracy and intervention does not need further flaming as the lesson has been edged into memory of majority of Middle to Lower class Pakistan. And also majority of the educated Pakistani are fully aware of he incident

However the new narrative is bound to further enhance to turn out in favor of Imran Khan



Also will the falling Rupee prices eventually force selling of the Brand new power plants being made by Pakistan to international buyers for pennies ?

In Past PML has auctioned off the finished Solar power plant , the international buyers must be salivating over the various Dams , Power plants and other assets like Coal to Electricity conversion

PML is busy creating ideal environment for overtake of these Assets built by tax money of Pakistani people and Chinese loan.
 
