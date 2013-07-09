What's new

PTI president involved in timber mafia/deforestation

darkinsky

darkinsky

CHITRAL NEWS... PTI president involved in deforestation.

Chitral -- In a surprising revelation, the name of PTI Chitral president Abdul Latif came up in a recent action against forest mafia cum forest officials link in destroying green deodar trees in Bumburet area of Chitral. It may be reminded that PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his huge public meeting in Chitral last September, had vowed to stop deforestation in Chitral.
Forest department took action against illicit cutting of green trees of Deodar, Kail and Fir. According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chitral Shaukat Fiaz a fake joint forest management committee (JFMC) had been organized by Noor Shahiden son of Bahrma Shah Kalash chairman of JFMC with fake signature of other members from the same locality which had registered by forest department in past on the direction of Noor Shahideen. Source told to DFO Chitral that some 43 green trees of Deodar, Kail and Fir have been cut illegally accomplice with Forest Development Corporation (FDC). On the direction of Chief Conservator Hashim Ali Khan and conservator Shah Wazir DFO Chitral detailed Ehsanuddin Sub Divisional Forest officer and Fazal Khaliq SDFO as inquiry officers who went to forest of Achulgah compartment No 9 & 10. During inspection of inquiry committee it was proved that 143 Green Deodar, Kail and Fir trees have been cut illicitly consisting on 187540 cusec feet causing of millions of rupees loss to forest department.

DFO Chitral told this scribe that concerned people involved in this crime would be fined 1000 per tree as well as after assessment its market value another fine would be charged upon them as more than five times of its market value. He said that Sub divisional forest officer Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Rahim forester and Ahmad Baig are involved in this gang and legal action would be taken against them. He said those illicit cut green trees were taken in custody by Forest department. He said that only wind fall and dry standing tree can be cut according to 2004 forest policy and green tree in not allow at any cost to be cut illicit. He said that Abdul Hadi a local person had complained to police regarding fake and illegal JFMC of Noor Shahideen and police also investigating the case regarding fraud case and legal action would be also taken against Noor Shahideen, Maik Shahi, Sirajuddin as well as Saifur Rehman Deputy Forest Manager and Assistant forest manager who also involve in this gang. It is expected that some 130 million fine would be recovered from the defaulter who involved in illegal cutting of green tree. Shahbaz khan son of Lala resident of Kaisu working as petty contractor for FDC confessed in presence of inquiry team and recorded his statement that subject damage caused by him on consent of Noor Shahideen the then chairman of JFMC for illegal admixture in the subject lot which is sufficient to prove the allegations leveled against FDC. As well as

Chitral police have already registered a case of fraud case who collected record of concern JFMC by court for further interrogation and investigations. Source told this scribe that Haji Muhammad Khan was carriage contractor and being a local person of Ayun he also not play his role to inform concerned authority regarding illicit cutting of green tree of Deodar and to stop it timely before its cutting. Forest department framed charges and sent the case to high up for further necessary action, hence secretary forest department is the authorize officer who can reduce this fine if he was approached by politically or pressurized him by hiding hands. Social and political circle of Chitral highly hailed this step by forest department and demanded from Chief Minister KPK and forest department for taking stern action against culprits and forest staff involved in this gang. It is worth to mention here that cutting of green tree is totally banned according to forest rules. But this is first time that cutting of green tree were detected and proved hence it is not clear that so many green trees have been cut in past which are still hidden.

A top level government official at Chitral told this scribe that the contract had been awarded to Abdul Latif president of PTI Chitral district who had sublet it to Haji Muhammad Khan. A senior officer of Forest department confirmed that all of 3 staff defaulters in this case were suspended from government service. -- GH Farooqi, 08 July 2013,
 
fjavaid

fjavaid

Whaaaatt no reply from New Pakistaniiissss ...........
theres got be some sharif family or Pmln person involved .... Pity !!!!!
 
Leader

Leader

if he is involved,better be punished.

and that is why independent accountability commission is the need of the hour.

@AstanoshKhan @Spring Onion @Pak-one guys this needs to be stopped. highlight the issue !

there is no doubt about it that deforesting is one of the major reasons behind flash floods...
 
Jango

Jango

First tell me that Chitral is in which province?

FIR was written by which police?

Forest department comes under which provincial government?

The police is now investigating him and action will be taken.

The CM or anybody else in the PTI government isn't stopping the police from doing it's work, on the contrary Forest Department and others are tightening the noose around him. Now that is Naya KPK.

Not like your Hamza SHahbaz who shuts down milk plants and the police keeps quiet on the order of Shahbaz Sharif!
 
Jzaib

Jzaib

darkinsky said:
no reply from naya pakistan

i thought timber mafia wasnt among naya pakistan

i think i was wrong
their is no reply bcoz we all know why r u doing this ..ur atlaf bhie is getting spanked by met. police and u r neverous bcoz he will not provide u entertainment over tv ... and ur source is chatral news .. nine zero se publish hota ha?
 
Leader

Leader

nuclearpak said:
First tell me that Chitral is in which province?

FIR was written by which police?

Forest department comes under which provincial government?

The police is now investigating him and action will be taken.

The CM or anybody else in the PTI government isn't stopping the police from doing it's work, on the contrary Forest Department and others are tightening the noose around him. Now that is Naya KPK.

Not like your Hamza SHahbaz who shuts down milk plants and the police keeps quiet on the order of Shahbaz Sharif!
Halla milk


this you know too?
 
Jango

Jango

Leader said:
Halla milk


this you know too?
Pfff...the whole world knows this.

The Hamza Shahbaz milk is 'Anhaar' right?

These days, after the milk industry, they are running after the poultry business. Aik do farms abhi say band kar diay hain...pichlay maheenay ki baat hai.
 
Awesome

Awesome

PTI President is Javed Hashmi...

You wrote - PTI President and then when we open the article its PTI Chitral's President.

Take the issue to court, rather than posting obscure news sources.
 
AstanoshKhan

AstanoshKhan

Leader said:
if he is involved,better be punished.

and that is why independent accountability commission is the need of the hour.

@AstanoshKhan @Spring Onion @Pak-one guys this needs to be stopped. highlight the issue !

there is no doubt about it that deforesting is one of the major reasons behind flash floods...
This is something IK highlighted too in his Chitral Jalsa... the role of timber mafia is ruining the beauty of Chitral and elsewhere.
But I know that for a fact, if you've to be an influential fellow you must always be involved with timber mafia (the prime source of climbing the ladder of rich) - this is how it is in Chitral, but this doesn't mean the Govt. shouldn't come up with counter strategy... if the person belongs to PTI and is involved with the mafia, he should be punished and a strict stern action must be taken to root out this mafia.

The mess created by PPP, PMLN and Army's regimes would certainly take sometime to get cleansed. The existing minister of KPK's forestry and environment is going to be replaced too since he himself has charges of corruption... so one can presume, PTI is trying their level best to bring honest and just people.
 
Leader

Leader

nuclearpak said:
Pfff...the whole world knows this.

The Hamza Shahbaz milk is 'Anhaar' right?

These days, after the milk industry, they are running after the poultry business. Aik do farms abhi say band kar diay hain...pichlay maheenay ki baat hai.
Yes thats the name, I have been to his processing factory in model town, it was declared CM house.

they are bringing more business near their Raiwind palace, the biggest slaughter house of Asia, the biggest mall of Asia and some more businesses, they acquired about 25000 acre land, will start working on it.

AstanoshKhan said:
This is something IK highlighted too in his Chitral Jalsa... the role of timber mafia is ruining the beauty of Chitral and elsewhere.
But I know that for a fact, if you've to be an influential fellow you must always be involved with timber mafia (the prime source of climbing the ladder of rich) - this is how it is in Chitral, but this doesn't mean the Govt. shouldn't come up with counter strategy... if the person belongs to PTI and is involved with the mafia, he should be punished and a strict stern action must be taken to root out this mafia.

The mess created by PPP, PMLN and Army's regimes would certainly take sometime to get cleansed. The existing minister of KPK's forestry and environment is going to be replaced too since he himself has charges of corruption... so one can presume, PTI is trying their level best to bring honest and just people.
without Trees, KPK is fuccked up, the effect has already started.. need to set some examples, the network of timber mafia needs to be broken !

I am looking forward to it.
 
muse

muse

90 days for a corruption free govt? It seems that PTI seems unable to simply settle down to the business of governance and is instead caught up in politics. PTI needs to show results in governance.
 
mr42O

mr42O

And as PTI supporter we will demand action against him and will not support him or PTI if they are wrong... Thats difference between us and other parties.
 

