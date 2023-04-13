PTI + PPP Combo

What's new

R2D2

R2D2

PTI can win this game of thrones by making a partnership with PPP. Zardari can be made the next President with Imran Khan as the Prime Minister and Bilawal as the Foreign Minister. They can take part in elections as a coalition or make an in-house change.

Goenitz

Goenitz

At max.. IK should wait for Zardari demise and then bring in looted money from Bilawal.
IK should cut a deal with Army, forgive Bajwa, Hang Dirty Harry and Anjum, go after PMLN and recover all looted money or maximum of it.

villageidiot

villageidiot

R2D2 said:
PTI can win this game of thrones by making a partnership with PPP. Zardari can be made the next President with Imran Khan as the Prime Minister and Bilawal as the Foreign Minister. They can take part in elections as a coalition or make an in-house change.

@AZ1
So, like Siraj ul Haq, PTI will end corruption by joining hands with PPP?

villageidiot

villageidiot

Goenitz said:
At max.. IK should wait for Zardari demise and then bring in looted money from Bilawal.
IK should cut a deal with Army, forgive Bajwa, Hang Dirty Harry and Anjum, go after PMLN and recover all looted money or maximum of it.

Far better than aligning with PPP.
sir idhar tak aa ke bhi deal hi karni parni he to fitay munh hum logon pe.
Is sab se behtar he IK quits politics and goes to live in London

Enigma SIG said:
That mofo took a page out of Lullah Fuzlas playbook and went all in yo.
Itni bari chawal to fazlu jese tool ne bih nhi maari honi. Is ne Allah ko jawab nhi dena.
 
lightning F57

If IK wants to play game of thrones by aligning with PPP then finishing them off once and for this is how it's done.

R2D2

R2D2

Right now the situation is a stalemate. Bringing in PPP will tilt the balance in Imran Khan's favor. Maybe MQM will also join. Right now PPP is strong in Balochistan and has Sindh govt. It can also help in tilting the balance in Punjab. Real Politics is different from ideals. As they say, there are strange bedfellows in Politics.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

R2D2 said:
PTI can win this game of thrones by making a partnership with PPP. Zardari can be made the next President with Imran Khan as the Prime Minister and Bilawal as the Foreign Minister. They can take part in elections as a coalition or make an in-house change.

@AZ1
اگر یہ سب ہی کرنا تھا تو پھر ابھی حکومت میں کیا پرابلم ہے پھر یہی چلنے دو اگلے 10-15 سال
 

