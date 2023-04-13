PTI + PPP Combo

So, like Siraj ul Haq, PTI will end corruption by joining hands with PPP?PTI can win this game of thrones by making a partnership with PPP. Zardari can be made the next President with Imran Khan as the Prime Minister and Bilawal as the Foreign Minister. They can take part in elections as a coalition or make an in-house change.
sir idhar tak aa ke bhi deal hi karni parni he to fitay munh hum logon pe.At max.. IK should wait for Zardari demise and then bring in looted money from Bilawal.
IK should cut a deal with Army, forgive Bajwa, Hang Dirty Harry and Anjum, go after PMLN and recover all looted money or maximum of it.
Far better than aligning with PPP.
Sijju boy be likeItni bari chawal to fazlu jese tool ne bih nhi maari honi. Is ne Allah ko jawab nhi dena.
PPP is worse than PMLn