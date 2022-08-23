PTI Politician Majid Satti , Shot by unknown

PTI leader shot dead in Rawalpindi RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Majid Satti was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Tuesday.According to the police, the incident occurred on Sixth Road in Rawalpi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Majid Satti was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Tuesday.According to the police, the incident occurred on Sixth Road in Rawalpindi when armed men gunned down PTI leader Satti. The PTI leader was admitted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.The police have launched further investigation into the case.