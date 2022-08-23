What's new

PTI Politician Majid Satti , Shot by unknown

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562125311034200064

PTI leader shot dead in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Majid Satti was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Tuesday.According to the police, the incident occurred on Sixth Road in Rawalpi
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Majid Satti was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sixth Road in Rawalpindi when armed men gunned down PTI leader Satti. The PTI leader was admitted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police have launched further investigation into the case.
 
PTI will continue to strive for Control over Islamabad as there is a illegal government in Islamabad
The Demand for Election will not End



