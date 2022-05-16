PTI performance last 3.5 yrs

Unpacking social health insurance Essential health services must cover the entire population, giving priority to the most vulnerable.

Sehat Sahulat Card⦿ Ehsaas Program⦿ Pakistan Citizen Portal⦿ Ten Billion Tree Tsunami⦿ NCOC COVID Response⦿ Locust Attack Handled⦿ Free floated currency⦿ Legislated government must not meet deficit by simply printing money (HUGE)⦿ Created a record 5.5 million jobs in 3 years⦿ Negotiated away $1 billion fine on Karkay Rental Power Plant⦿ Negotiated away $11 billion penalty on Reko Instituted reforms in civil and criminal law and brought them to the 21st century⦿ Produced record harvests of cotton⦿ Produced record harvests of wheat⦿ Produced record harvests of sugarcane⦿ Produced record harvests of potato⦿ On track to plant forty million olive trees to position Pakistan as a major producer in coming years⦿ Exports on target to hit $50Bn by end of his tenure. $35Bn this year ⦿ Exports on target to hit $50Bn by end of his tenure. $35Bn this year⦿ Foreign Exchange reserves at record high - $24Bn⦿ Highest share of capacity-enhancing capital goods in imports⦿ Reduced Current Account Deficit to 2.5% of GDP⦿ Renegotiated the Qatar LNG deal, saving Pakistan $3 billion over 10 years, new deal 31% cheaper than what PMLN had negotiated⦿ Renegotiated terms with IPPs to save Pakistan Rs836 billion over 10 years⦿ Increased tax revenue (on target for Rs6T this year), on target to increase tax as % of GDP from 10% to 16% by 2024⦿ Achieved Primary Surplus⦿ Regularized remittance flow - highest remittances received. Roshan Digital Accounts⦿ Achieved stable GDP growth rate of 5.7% for FY2021 and now headed towards 5.5% for FY2022⦿ Has started construction of 10 large dams that will see completion beyond his present tenure⦿ On track to build 6000 km+ of national highways during present tenure (more than any previous government)⦿ On track to indigenize cellphone manufacturing - 82% of cellphones now at least assembled within country. Was less than 1% when PTI came in power⦿ Introduced Pakistan's first truly integrated electricity capacity enhancement plan, also called Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-30 - which prioritizes indigenous, low-cost and green sources of electricity generation, whilst also making sure there are adequate measures in place for evacuation/transmission and billing/recovery Roshan Digital AccountsLink 1:Link 2:⦿ Achieved stable GDP growth rate of 5.7% for FY2021 and now headed towards 5.5% for FY2022⦿ Has started construction of 10 large dams that will see completion beyond his present tenure⦿ On track to build 6000 km+ of national highways during present tenure (more than any previous government)⦿ On track to indigenize cellphone manufacturing - 82% of cellphones now at least assembled within country. Was less than 1% when PTI came in power⦿ Introduced Pakistan's first truly integrated electricity capacity enhancement plan, also called Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-30 - which prioritizes indigenous, low-cost and green sources of electricity generation, whilst also making sure there are adequate measures in place for evacuation/transmission and billing/recoveryThe list goes on and on....Before MiftahIsmail/patwaris lies again. Let me write a long thread with FIGURES where PTI left the economy.Thread of Numbers only.1. GDP growth outperformed global markets• GDP growth accelerated to 5.6% in FY2021• In comparison, USA economy contracted -4%, EU -8%4%, EU -8%, India -7.3% and the Gulf states by -5%.2. No other govt. achieved 5.6% growth in their first 3 years. PMLN 3.3%, PPP 2%3. Economy on target to achieve GDP growth above 5% in FY20224. LSM growth 7.6% during first seven months of FY20225. • Exports $ 23.3bn in first 9months of FY2022 – on current path will cross $ 30bn for first time in history6. Remittances at record level of $29bn in FY2021, to grow to $ 34bn in FY20227. $ 4bn investment from overseas Pakistanis in RDA8. Profitability of the top100 companies listed on PSX posted the growth of 62% in 2021, the highest growth in the last 10 years.9. IT package, over $ 350mn investment in Pakistani startups in 2021 – higher than all previous years combined.10. WB DB index Top 10 reformers; 28 points8 points (108/190)11. Moody’s rating agency upgraded outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘under review for downgrade’ (August 2020)NOW JOB CREATION FACTS.1. Inclusive growth strategy adopted by PTI government with focus on labor intensive constructions, export industry, SMEs, tourism, and agriculture.2. PTI govt created 5.5mn jobs in first three years, the highest by any govt on record.3. Average of 1.84mn jobs per year is higher than PPP (1.4mn) and PMLN (1.1mn).4. Current trajectory suggests that we are on target to achieve the 10mn jobs promised by Imran Khan in 2018 manifesto.5. According to the WB, Pakistan outperformed all regional economies during the 2020-2022 COVID period, with the lowest unemployment rate in the South Asia region at 4.3% compared to India 8%, Bangladesh 5.4%NOW ENERGY SECTOR REFORMS1. Debt stock of PHPL Rs. 806 bn shifted to public debt, to protect consumers from tariff surcharges2. NEPRA approved CTBCM (Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market)3. MoUs with 53 IPPs to save Rs 836bn in 20 years. Shutting of inefficient power plants. 3-4 plants closed.4. WACOG bill.5. 5 hydel damns under construction, first time since the 1970s will reduce dependence on imports and reduce cost of energy for consumers.6. None of these reforms or investments were made in any of the previous regimes.NOW SANCTIONS AND PENALTIES.1. Resolve Karkey rental power plant issue saved $1.2bn2. Resolved Reko Diq issue, penalty of $ 11bn saved. New investment of $10bn for Balochistan.3. FATF financial sanctions ‘ black list’ saved. Significant progress achieved under PTI government. Pakistan has completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan.NOW COVID RESPONSE.1. IMF termed COVID as the biggest crisis since the 1930s great depression.2. WHO hailed Pakistan COVID response as one of the best in the world.3. Economist magazine ‘ Normalcy Index’ rated Pakistan as the top country in the world in Nov 2021. Lawrence Summers, WB Chief Economist stated ‘US should have emulated Pakistan inmulated Pakistan in handling coronavirus’.4. • Bill Gates hailed remarkable progress by Pakistan on COVID and Polio eradication5. 80% of target population provided 2 does of vaccines free of cost ($ 5bn subsidy).[16/05, 3:56 pm] Sohail Anwar: Pakistan introduced the concept of Smartlockdowns to contain the spread, the world followed our lead.7. Record fiscal and monetary stimulus package of Rs 2.5 trillion (6% of GDP or $ 16 billion).8. 15 million families received EHSAS cash payment9. SMEs pre-paid power bills Rs 50bn (95% commercial72% industrial users benefitted)10. Subsidy to Households (USC, power & gas bills)11. Construction package Rs 300bn new spending for low cost housing & jobs creation.12. Industrial Support package – 50% discount on additional power consumption; 25% for 3 years13. 1.6 mn businesses loan deferrals (Rs 657 bn).14. • 1.7 mn jobs protected under Rozgar scheme.15. SBP TERF led to Rs 435 bn of new investments in Pakistan.Still some of the things i have missed.