PTI official version of ECP prohibits funding verdict

PakCan said: What a joke this country has become. Twisting words and rules to paint a picture against PTI, yet not a word against cases that are present against PDM.



Our expectations were low but holly shit they keep dropping to another level.



I keep repeating it like a parrot but I still can’t fathom the decision making of Bajwa and his cronies. I really want someone to explain to me what the f is going on. How can generals drop to this level? Why is there no movement against these traitors?



This forum used to be filled with people who have relatives in forces, you must be hearing something. If khan is that bad for the country, disclose that information. Click to expand...

All we hear is silence from our reletives in army. Army officers are not like political party workers. Most of them think like us for society but dont talk bad for there seniors for obvious reasons.They are also crying over inflation. They have families like us and limited resources. Majors Colonels etc.Cannot say about the hyper corrupt types. But those who even live in government provided residence and run homes on salary are crying.The people i know are genuinly angry with Bajwa saab but dont abuse lile general Public. But i dont know any Lt. Generals or Major Generals so no idea what Higherups think.To be honest. Army never cared about general Public much to begin with. Regardless of the fact that we always supported them, Their core mentality is wrong. The same thinking that make us lost East Pakistan."Country before people". And what these morons dont realise is that they are not the brains and intellectuals.And then they decide by themselves what to do in to make the country "Survive" adding to that they are extremely corrupt at higher levels.So yeah its an illusion that Army Command cares about public. They just care about Integrity of the state (In their own stupid observations and conclusions) and their pockets.