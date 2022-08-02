What's new

PTI official version of ECP prohibits funding verdict

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,461
2
5,860
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ECP is going against the wishes of 220 millions Pakistanis wishes by repeatedly giving biased verdict against PTI which is the largest party in Pakistan.

The old babus are lucky that Imran Khan is a states man, and is not letting people march against institutions carrying pitchforks.

But in my honest opinion, the peaceful protests might turn heated up soon as hyperinflation has broken the back of average Pakistani. Too much anger has been build up, it needs an escape.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,260
-3
7,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
One thing is clear .. this is clearly biased

Does PDM even have fraction of the documentation PTI have ?
 
PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
416
-2
625
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
What a joke this country has become. Twisting words and rules to paint a picture against PTI, yet not a word against cases that are present against PDM.

Our expectations were low but holly shit they keep dropping to another level.

I keep repeating it like a parrot but I still can’t fathom the decision making of Bajwa and his cronies. I really want someone to explain to me what the f is going on. How can generals drop to this level? Why is there no movement against these traitors?

This forum used to be filled with people who have relatives in forces, you must be hearing something. If khan is that bad for the country, disclose that information.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,461
2
5,860
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakCan said:
What a joke this country has become. Twisting words and rules to paint a picture against PTI, yet not a word against cases that are present against PDM.

Our expectations were low but holly shit they keep dropping to another level.

I keep repeating it like a parrot but I still can’t fathom the decision making of Bajwa and his cronies. I really want someone to explain to me what the f is going on. How can generals drop to this level? Why is there no movement against these traitors?

This forum used to be filled with people who have relatives in forces, you must be hearing something. If khan is that bad for the country, disclose that information.
Click to expand...

Namrood bhi apnay apko invincible samajhta tha, aik machhar se halak howa.
 
Zhukov

Zhukov

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2009
3,232
6
3,288
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
PakCan said:
What a joke this country has become. Twisting words and rules to paint a picture against PTI, yet not a word against cases that are present against PDM.

Our expectations were low but holly shit they keep dropping to another level.

I keep repeating it like a parrot but I still can’t fathom the decision making of Bajwa and his cronies. I really want someone to explain to me what the f is going on. How can generals drop to this level? Why is there no movement against these traitors?

This forum used to be filled with people who have relatives in forces, you must be hearing something. If khan is that bad for the country, disclose that information.
Click to expand...

All we hear is silence from our reletives in army. Army officers are not like political party workers. Most of them think like us for society but dont talk bad for there seniors for obvious reasons.
They are also crying over inflation. They have families like us and limited resources. Majors Colonels etc.
Cannot say about the hyper corrupt types. But those who even live in government provided residence and run homes on salary are crying.
The people i know are genuinly angry with Bajwa saab but dont abuse lile general Public. But i dont know any Lt. Generals or Major Generals so no idea what Higherups think.

To be honest. Army never cared about general Public much to begin with. Regardless of the fact that we always supported them, Their core mentality is wrong. The same thinking that make us lost East Pakistan.
"Country before people". And what these morons dont realise is that they are not the brains and intellectuals.
And then they decide by themselves what to do in to make the country "Survive" adding to that they are extremely corrupt at higher levels.

So yeah its an illusion that Army Command cares about public. They just care about Integrity of the state (In their own stupid observations and conclusions) and their pockets.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
ECP finds PTI guilty of accepting prohibited funds
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
128
Views
2K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
GOVT DELEGATION MEETS ECP, DEMANDS ‘PTI FOREIGN FUNDING’ VERDICT
2
Replies
20
Views
330
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam warns ECP of sit-in if verdict over PTI foreign funding case delayed
2 3
Replies
43
Views
928
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
R2D2
PTI Foreign Funding Case Decision and Imran Khan's Political Successor
2
Replies
20
Views
956
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Fear of foreign funding case': PML-N, PPP castigate Imran Khan after he accuses CEC
Replies
11
Views
272
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom