PTI office holders paid highest amount for Toshakhana gifts PTI officials deposited over 34 million rupees in the government treasury in the year 2018 to 2019 for retaining the gifts

This file photo shows Toshana gifts obtained by the government functionaries previously.ISLAMABAD: Officials and public office holders of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf paid the highest amount for gifts in terms of subsidized value from the Toshakhana in the fiscal year 2018-2019, Cabinet Secretariat's official data of the past 10 years reveals.The official record from the past decade shows that the government officials deposited over 34 million rupees in government treasury in the year 2018 to 2019 for retaining the gifts, which is the highest retention in this whole period.Over these years, only in the fiscal year 2015-2016, when the PMLN was the ruling party, no gift was retained by any government official. As per the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts, gifts up to the value of Rs30,000 rupees may be retained free of cost by the government representative.