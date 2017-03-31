What's new

PTI not eligible for allotment of election symbol: Election Commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a statement on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is not eligible to be issued a election symbol in the upcoming general elections as it has failed to hold intra-party elections.

ECP cited that PTI has failed to conduct intra-party elections as per Sections 11 and 12 of Political Parties Ordinance, 2002.

Therefore, according to the Section 14 of the same act, PTI is no longer eligible for "allotment of election symbol in the ensuing elections", the statement added.

Read more: Delay in intra-party polls puts PTI in deep crises

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry was not available for comments as his mobile phone was not responding.

Earlier, it was reported that the PTI core committee had postponed intra-party elections owing to the ongoing Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court. The committee wanted to hold intra-party polls after general elections in 2018.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1323995
 
Aary bhai billions dolor ki corruption krni thi na jab tuo symbol milay ga, or Raheel Shareef k NOC k darmiyaan tang arany ka sila tuo milna hi chahia i am agree with election commission although i am supporter of PTI. kuch time sy note kr rha hon. bila zarort hi interfere krny lagi hai PTI. pata wata kuch hai nhi ajaty hain apni Aqal mandi dekhany ab in ko agencies k sensitive mamlaat bhi batae jain. waaah. kindly parliament ko pakistani agencies sy alag hi rakho tuo behtar hai PTI k lia. or PTI behtar hai pakistan k lia agar agencies k mamlaat mai tang na araye tuo otherwise naa baba naa mai tuo nhi krny wala vote PTI ko. agar PTI ny hosh k nakhoon nhi liye tuo pakistan k lia khatra ka sabab ban jae gi.. ek common pakistani samjh sakta hai Raheel Sahreef ka mamla. pata nhi ye PTI leaders kiya khaty hain. koe badaam khilao yaar inko.
 
Last edited:
1370920-cartoonsabirnazarndapril-1491072477-776-640x480.jpg
 
PTI knows what the rules are.
PTI is based on the idea of enforcing and following the rules (justice/insaaf).
PTI declares each and every day the system is rigged against them.

Knowing all these things; then why is PTI in this situation? The answer is mismanagement.
 

