PTI not eligible for allotment of election symbol: Election Commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a statement on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is not eligible to be issued a election symbol in the upcoming general elections as it has failed to hold intra-party elections.Therefore, according to the Section 14 of the same act, PTI is no longer eligible for "allotment of election symbol in the ensuing elections", the statement added.PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry was not available for comments as his mobile phone was not responding.Earlier, it was reported that the PTI core committee had postponed intra-party elections owing to the ongoing Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court. The committee wanted to hold intra-party polls after general elections in 2018.