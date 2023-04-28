PTI Mulling To Restore the Dissolved Assemblies!

What was the point of all the rollay if elections were going to take place in October lol. Pakistani politics is frustrating. I agree elections should take place every 5 years, and let the governments and PMs complete their tenure. I understand some governments may fail but then toppling them, martial laws etc causes more problems as witnessed. The opposition should work hard and effectively come in government after 5 years, that would be the best way forward. It will bring stability in Pakistan.
Exactly. And I am not as optimistic as @Maula Jatt about this govt to hold elections in october.
If they are going to be held, they will be held while bandial's sword is hanging on their necks, not while they are being lullaby-ed be Faiz Esa, (which was the objective of the mysterious october date)