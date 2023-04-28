What's new

PTI Mulling To Restore the Dissolved Assemblies!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,985
13
31,585
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651936108614221825

FuzsbMZagAEDmbv
 
P

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,834
3
4,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
200w.gif
Click to expand...

What was the point of all the rollay if elections were going to take place in October lol. Pakistani politics is frustrating. I agree elections should take place every 5 years, and let the governments and PMs complete their tenure. I understand some governments may fail but then toppling them, martial laws etc causes more problems as witnessed. The opposition should work hard and effectively come in government after 5 years, that would be the best way forward. It will bring stability in Pakistan.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,106
5
5,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakAlp said:
What was the point of all the rollay if elections were going to take place in October lol. Pakistani politics is frustrating.
Click to expand...
Exactly. And I am not as optimistic as @Maula Jatt about this govt to hold elections in october. :lol:
If they are going to be held, they will be held while bandial's sword is hanging on their necks, not while they are being lullaby-ed be Faiz Esa, (which was the objective of the mysterious october date)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Will KP assembly dissolve today??
Replies
14
Views
373
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI struggles to come up with timeframe to dissolve assemblies
Replies
5
Views
353
COOKie LOOkie....
COOKie LOOkie....
Xestan
Imran Khan admits meeting Bajwa after his ouster, says he advised dissolving assemblies
2
Replies
23
Views
429
Babaasif
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pervez Khattak 'opposes' Imran Khan's decision to dissolve KP Assembly
Replies
12
Views
568
koolio
koolio
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s direction: Moonis Elahi
Replies
0
Views
243
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom