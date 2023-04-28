PTI Mulling To Restore the Dissolved Assemblies!

What was the point of all the rollay if elections were going to take place in October lol. Pakistani politics is frustrating. I agree elections should take place every 5 years, and let the governments and PMs complete their tenure. I understand some governments may fail but then toppling them, martial laws etc causes more problems as witnessed. The opposition should work hard and effectively come in government after 5 years, that would be the best way forward. It will bring stability in Pakistan.