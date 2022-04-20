PTI MPA in COMA: Just a Collateral Damage in Power Struggle.

PaklovesTurkiye
پنجاب اسمبلی میں تشدد سے زخمی ہونے والی تحریک انصاف کی رکنِ اسمبلی آسیہ امجد کی حالت تشویشناک ہوگئی ڈاکٹرز کے مطابق انکے دماغ میں خون جم گیا ہےاینجوگرافی کی مگرطبیعت نہ سنبھل سکی م اب وہ کوما میں چلی گئیں وہ وینٹی لیٹر پر ہیں طبیعت انتہائی تشویشناک ہے
Please note: It's all fun and games unless you get hit.
Instigation of violence/agitation must be discouraged.
May Allah grants her speedy recovery. Ameen.
