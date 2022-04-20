PTI MPA in COMA: Just a Collateral Damage in Power Struggle.

PaklovesTurkiye said: She is a collateral damage in power struggle....And PTI is also part of game...



I wonder how PTI can only blame others but not herself as well.



In grand scheme of things - it is a power struggle b/w PTI and PML-N....



BOTH are responsible for their shenanigans.... Click to expand...

Hey idiotHow is PTI responsible? PTI is the victim hereIt was PTI that has majority in the parliament. All the corrupt parties with help from establishment conspired against the majority party and removed it from the governmentPTI didn't buy MNAs or MPAs. PTI didn't conspire with foreign powers to do regime change in Pakistan. PTI leader didn't run to UK after lying about his plateletYou have spoken like "liberal" hindus of India who can't condemn crimes of Hindu fascists without bringing in musims in condemnationPTI is the victim here. Don't you dare equalize victim with offender