PTI MPA in COMA: Just a Collateral Damage in Power Struggle.

Dec 1, 2015
پنجاب اسمبلی میں تشدد سے زخمی ہونے والی تحریک انصاف کی رکنِ اسمبلی آسیہ امجد کی حالت تشویشناک ہوگئی ڈاکٹرز کے مطابق انکے دماغ میں خون جم گیا ہےاینجوگرافی کی مگرطبیعت نہ سنبھل سکی م اب وہ کوما میں چلی گئیں وہ وینٹی لیٹر پر ہیں طبیعت انتہائی تشویشناک ہے

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516694498365120517

Please note: It's all fun and games unless you get hit.

Instigation of violence/agitation must be discouraged.

May Allah grants her speedy recovery. Ameen.
 
Mar 30, 2010
The life of this woman is in danger just so that Hamza Shehbaz can become Chief Minister of Punjab

What a disgrace it is for this country that a female MPA is on death bed after getting tortured in a provincial assembly
 
Dec 1, 2015
She is a collateral damage in power struggle....And PTI is also part of game...

I wonder how PTI can only blame others but not herself as well.

In grand scheme of things - it is a power struggle b/w PTI and PML-N....

BOTH are responsible for their shenanigans....
 
Mar 30, 2010
PaklovesTurkiye said:
She is a collateral damage in power struggle....And PTI is also part of game...

I wonder how PTI can only blame others but not herself as well.

In grand scheme of things - it is a power struggle b/w PTI and PML-N....

BOTH are responsible for their shenanigans....
Hey idiot

How is PTI responsible? PTI is the victim here

It was PTI that has majority in the parliament. All the corrupt parties with help from establishment conspired against the majority party and removed it from the government

PTI didn't buy MNAs or MPAs. PTI didn't conspire with foreign powers to do regime change in Pakistan. PTI leader didn't run to UK after lying about his platelet

You have spoken like "liberal" hindus of India who can't condemn crimes of Hindu fascists without bringing in musims in condemnation

PTI is the victim here. Don't you dare equalize victim with offender
 
Adnan12333

Jul 24, 2021
PaklovesTurkiye said:
She is a collateral damage in power struggle....And PTI is also part of game...

I wonder how PTI can only blame others but not herself as well.

In grand scheme of things - it is a power struggle b/w PTI and PML-N....

BOTH are responsible for their shenanigans....
How are both responsible would you mind to shed some light on it. PTi has more seats in Punjab assembly and hamza doesn’t he is buying votes. Do you think that is democracy
 
Apr 9, 2019
May Allah bless her health and give patience to her family. ameen

They did this to a MPA, serving army officer, imagine what these goons will do to common public?

Worst mistake ever by establishment to plant a puppet government by overthrowing genuinely elected PTI majority.
 

