MULTAN – Muhammad Salman, an independent-turned-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Muhammad Salman, who defeated the incumbent foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the last general elections for PP-217 seat of the Punjab Assembly has been disqualified by ECP.The decision came on a petition filed by a local leader of PTI who highlighted that Muhammad Salman was underage and was thus not qualified to be a lawmaker.Announcing the reserved verdict on Monday, the election-watchdog has ordered re-election in the constituency.‘According to Nadra record, the age of Muhammad Salman is less than 25 years, however, legally no candidate, less than 25 years of age is qualified to retain the seat,’ stated ECP in its verdict.Muhammad Salman had taken part in the July 25 polls as an independent contender, however, surprised the political analysts by beating Shah Mehmood Qureshi – who was the strongest candidate for the slot of CM Punjab at the time.Now will we have a new Foreign Minister or will Shah Mahmood let go of his dream to become CM Punjab?