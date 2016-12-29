What's new

PTI MNA thrashed by youth in Abottabad

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2010
22,933
45
29,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PTI MNA thrashed by youth in Abottabad
By Muhammad Sadaqat
Published: December 29, 2016
0SHARES
Share Tweet Email
ABBOTABAD: A teenager on Thursday thrashed a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker during a ceremony in Abbottabad.

PTI MNA Dr Azhar Jadoon was attending the launch ceremony of Sehat ka Insaf programme when a teenager assaulted him. “Jadoon was sitting on stage when a teenager rose from the audience and rushed towards him,” an eyewitness said.

“The teenager then slapped and punched Jadoon repeatedly,” he added. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the PTI MNA can be seen slapping and kicking the teenager back.

Police detained the teenager following the incident. The teenager said he assaulted the PTI MNA because he allegedly insulted General (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana. “Jadoon disgraced the institution of army not only Gen Rana and I attacked him to take revenge as I have great respect for the army,” he said while speaking to the media.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,597
33
22,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well the guy who got a thrashing was the rude boy...and rightly so.

Aur yoon larkay nay apnay maa baap ki tarbiyat khak main mila di.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
29,895
-28
20,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Devil Soul said:
The teenager said he assaulted the PTI MNA because he allegedly insulted General (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana. “Jadoon disgraced the institution of army not only Gen Rana and I attacked him to take revenge as I have great respect for the army
Click to expand...

Qualification in PTI is to abuse Army generals, more you do more high you rise.
While they keep saying they respect army. Whom are they fooling?
This party is founded to seed anarchy in Pakistan. PTI & PPP compliment each other.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
23,882
190
46,241
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What PTI MNA did, as per the attacker, is not evident or at-least should have been brought before the public but what the boy did is now evident as illegal. If MNA was involved as such what the Boy claims, should have been made public as Media is best tool to unveil such people but one cannot take law into his own hands otherwise, if someone is at the opinion only due to political disagreements with PTI or any other party, then I would love to see many black eyed/nose blooded Jurnos spitting venom against Military, as well the ruling party itself involved by doing so like the recent Dawn Leaks etc or Ah! Zardari that threatened Military before going to self imposed exile but running away from the country and people like Achakzai could have been beaten for greater love of Pakistan. No, not at all, that is illegal too so one must not take Law into his/her own hands but must approach proper forum or adopt the right way in-case of any allegation as subjected to serve the nation.
 
OB909Alpha

OB909Alpha

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2014
93
0
116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oh boy! oh Boy! History is full of people who have hated Generals and Army, nothing new. Silence is the best counter-abuse.
Ab mere dusray baazu pe wo shamsheer hai jo- is se pehle bhi mera nisf badan kaat chuki---
us hi bandooq ki naali hai mere simt ke jo- Is se pehle meri sheh rag ka lahoo chaat chuki--
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
29,895
-28
20,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
The Eagle said:
What PTI MNA did, as per the attacker, is not evident or at-least should have been brought before the public but what the boy did is now evident as illegal.
Click to expand...
What IK state about Gen rtd. Raheel Sharif in public is also evident.
We believe his party believes in same ideology.....
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,798
18
64,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Mrc said:
Why u editted your post... took all the fun out of it... any ways original is still there as a quote in my reply
Click to expand...
So that some patwari may not fool and embarrass himself in front of the whole forum

BATMAN said:
Qualification in PTI is to abuse Army generals, more you do more high you rise.
While they keep saying they respect army. Whom are they fooling?
This party is founded to seed anarchy in Pakistan. PTI & PPP compliment each other.
Click to expand...
That's totally false and contrary to the facts. On Dawn-leaks and other malicious attempts by PMLn against Army as an institution, PTI has stood by army and IK has been very clear on that. Khawajsra, Pervaiz the liar and NS the traitor have always been maligning and defaming army on each and every occasion and forum whether it was Ghulail wala vs Qalam wala controversy, Dawn-leaks, or Khojasra's infamous speech on the floor of the partliament.
Now do you have any sources to backup your false claim? I'm sure NONE.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI vs PML-N: Who are the candidates contesting in Punjab by-polls?
2
Replies
22
Views
365
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NA speaker declares PTI MNA Raja Riaz new leader of Opposition
Replies
3
Views
231
General Dong
General Dong
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI LAWMAKERS SUMMONED BY NA SPEAKER TO APPROVE RESIGNATION LETTERS
Replies
8
Views
288
baqai
baqai
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI is against dynastic Politics??
2
Replies
20
Views
548
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI workers stage violent protest, enter Sindh House in Islamabad by force
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
4K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom