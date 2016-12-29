PTI MNA thrashed by youth in Abottabad

What PTI MNA did, as per the attacker, is not evident or at-least should have been brought before the public but what the boy did is now evident as illegal. If MNA was involved as such what the Boy claims, should have been made public as Media is best tool to unveil such people but one cannot take law into his own hands otherwise, if someone is at the opinion only due to political disagreements with PTI or any other party, then I would love to see many black eyed/nose blooded Jurnos spitting venom against Military, as well the ruling party itself involved by doing so like the recent Dawn Leaks etc or Ah! Zardari that threatened Military before going to self imposed exile but running away from the country and people like Achakzai could have been beaten for greater love of Pakistan. No, not at all, that is illegal too so one must not take Law into his/her own hands but must approach proper forum or adopt the right way in-case of any allegation as subjected to serve the nation.