PTI MNA thrashed by youth in Abottabad
By Muhammad Sadaqat
Published: December 29, 2016
ABBOTABAD: A teenager on Thursday thrashed a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker during a ceremony in Abbottabad.
PTI MNA Dr Azhar Jadoon was attending the launch ceremony of Sehat ka Insaf programme when a teenager assaulted him. “Jadoon was sitting on stage when a teenager rose from the audience and rushed towards him,” an eyewitness said.
“The teenager then slapped and punched Jadoon repeatedly,” he added. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the PTI MNA can be seen slapping and kicking the teenager back.
Police detained the teenager following the incident. The teenager said he assaulted the PTI MNA because he allegedly insulted General (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana. “Jadoon disgraced the institution of army not only Gen Rana and I attacked him to take revenge as I have great respect for the army,” he said while speaking to the media.
