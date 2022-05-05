What's new

PTI MNA from Karachi's Lyari quits politics

  • In 2018 polls, Shad had been elected from Lyari's NA-246 constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
  • Says he took decision due to his ailing health.
  • Says will not take part in any future elections.
KARACHI: PTI's MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad has decided to part ways with politics, he announced on Thursday.
Shad, who belonged to Lyari's NA-246 constituency in Karachi said that he took the decision because of some health-related issues.
"I will not be able to continue with my political activities because of my ailing health," he announced. "I, therefore, declare my disengagement from political activities."
Shad further said that he would not partake in elections in the future either.
It is pertinent to note that in the 2018 election, Shad had been elected from his constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
Bilawal failed to come even 2nd on this seat while Imran Khan won all 5 of his seats that he stood from in general elections

Today Imran Khan has been removed from PM and parliament with conspiracy and Bilawal is foreign minister of this country

And people call it democracy in Pakistan :lol:
 

