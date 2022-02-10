PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat officially ties the knot (again) # 3..

The estranged couple were married in 2018.Syeda Tuba Anwar took to social media to announce her divorce from TV show host and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat.Anwar posted on Instagram on February 9 to share the news with her followers. "With a heavy heart I want to make people aware of a development in my life," she said. "My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had to opt to take khula from court.