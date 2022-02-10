PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat officially ties the knot (again) # 3..

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat officially ties the knot (again)
IMAGES STAFF
Liaquat, 49, announced his third marriage to 18 year-old Syeda Dania Shah on Instagram.
Photo: Aamir Liaquat/Instagram
In a surprising move, TV show host and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat took to social media to announce he tied the knot (again) Wednesday night (Feb 9). The news comes less than 24 hours after Syeda Tuba Anwar announced her divorce from Liaquat.
Liaquat, 49, shared the news of his marriage on Instagram. "Last night tied [the] knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18, " he said. "She belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain 'Sadaat' family of Lodhran, South Punjab. [She is] Saraiki, lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers [to] please pray for us, I have just passed [through a] dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn." He also tagged several news publications and, strangely enough, an unverified Election Commission of Pakistan account in the post.
Could the "dark tunnel" Liaquat is referring to be his split from Anwar? Your guess is as good as ours. Anwar took to social media Wednesday night to officially announce the couple's divorce. "With a heavy heart I want to make people aware of a development in my life," she said. "My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had to opt to take khula from court.
"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she added. "I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times."
Liaquat's marriage announcement was not the first post on his Instagram featuring Shah. He'd been posting pictures of Shah well before this, hinting at something "coming soon" and "on the way".
These posts of Shah go as far back as January 12.
Liaquat's marriage to 18-year-old Shah is his third. The Aalim Online host married former wife Anwar in 2018. After the marriage was announced, his first wife, Syed Bushra Iqbal, took to social media to reveal the hurt that it caused her. She said Liaquat divorced her over the phone, adding the act was "perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I".
In 2021, Liaquat battled rumours of getting married a third time after actor and model Haniya Khan claimed to be his wife. The Aalim Online host denied the claim through an Instagram video, saying, "I only have one marriage, which is with Tuba."
