PTI minister Asad Umer: Iran Literally threw Pakistanis at the border.

Iran has probably been hit worse by Covid-19 then any other country. They are facing a catastrophe and for some members to use this tragedy is sick and disgusting. This is even more sad because the situation in Iran is bad partly thanks to Saudia, Israel and USA who have that country sanctioned thus crippling it's ability to tackle this disease. Indeed PMIK has suggested the world lifts the sanctions so help can be given to Iran. But I doubt Washington, Tel Aviv or Riyad will listen.