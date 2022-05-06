pti mianwali Jalsa

you should put maryam aurangzeb face on this picNoonies looking at the momentum:
You all call KPK PTI home ground, you call Mianwali PTI home ground... Okay no problem, let's wait and see what happens in Islamabad. Will you call that PTI home ground too?This is his home ground. Not impressed. Crowd is not even responding. He is winning from Mianwali since beginning. What is the use of jalsa there? He is doing 15-20 jalsas in all his stronghold areas.
And not to forget same
Acha bhala PM tha, PDM ny kis kaam p laga dya..
You all call KPK PTI home ground, you call Mianwali PTI home ground... Okay no problem, let's wait and see what happens in Islamabad. Will you call that PTI home ground too?
Yes they will come from his home grounds. Even Maulana Fazlu Rehman can choke Islamabad. Its not hard.
Mariam k jalsay main jitni kurshi rakhi hai, aj bhi os se zayada log khambo or speaker par charhay hoy hain.
seems like entire Pathan population is supporting IK
reality is whole pdm couldnt choke Islamabad.Yes they will come from his home grounds. Even Maulana Fazlu Rehman can choke Islamabad. Its not hard.