PTI members file no-trust motion against own AJK premier​

A no-confidence motion was filed against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Tuesday by dissenting members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).The motion was filed under Article 18 of the AJK's interim Constitution and has the signatures of 25 members of the legislative assembly.According to reports, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as the new leader of the House.The move comes after the former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the government on April 9.PHOTO: EXPRESSNiazi, 61, was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly on July 25, 2021, elections from Poonch district, which lies on the Line of Control (LoC).His nomination superseded several top party leaders and strong candidates for the coveted post, particularly PTI Kashmir president and former premier Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, and billionaire Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.Born in 1959, Niazi is a veteran politician who started his political journey as a district councillor.Hailing from Darra Sher Khan village, which sits on the LoC, he was twice elected as a district councillor between 1980 and 1990.He started his mainstream political journey from the platform of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) – the oldest political party of undivided Jammu and Kashmir – in the 2006 elections.