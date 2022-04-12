What's new

PTI members file no-trust motion against own AJK premier

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,010
-6
1,879
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

PTI members file no-trust motion against own AJK premier​

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as the new leader of the house

A no-confidence motion was filed against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Tuesday by dissenting members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The motion was filed under Article 18 of the AJK's interim Constitution and has the signatures of 25 members of the legislative assembly.
According to reports, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as the new leader of the House.
The move comes after the former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the government on April 9.
PHOTO: EXPRESS

PHOTO: EXPRESS

Niazi, 61, was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly on July 25, 2021, elections from Poonch district, which lies on the Line of Control (LoC).
His nomination superseded several top party leaders and strong candidates for the coveted post, particularly PTI Kashmir president and former premier Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, and billionaire Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

Political career

Born in 1959, Niazi is a veteran politician who started his political journey as a district councillor.
Hailing from Darra Sher Khan village, which sits on the LoC, he was twice elected as a district councillor between 1980 and 1990.
He started his mainstream political journey from the platform of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) – the oldest political party of undivided Jammu and Kashmir – in the 2006 elections.

tribune.com.pk

PTI members file no-trust motion against own AJK premier | The Express Tribune

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as the new leader of the house
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

This party is melting faster than ice under sun.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayum Niazi as PTI's choice for AJK PM
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Zibago
Zibago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OPPOSITION ANNOUNCES NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST KP GOVT
Replies
10
Views
337
RealNapster
RealNapster
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
WHO WILL BE THE NEXT PREMIER OF AZAD JAMMU AND KASHMIR?
Replies
3
Views
473
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI, JUI JOIN HANDS TO CONTEST UPCOMING ELECTIONS IN AJK
Replies
10
Views
747
Zaki
Zaki
K
Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran
27 28 29 30 31 32
Replies
479
Views
18K
Inception-06
Inception-06

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom