PTI members are being arrested in Punjab

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
PMLN knew exactly that the new elections will see a landslide victory for Imran Khan and they will be completely wiped out from punjab, so they are going for fascist regime tactics, has never been successful.

They want a law and order situation so that elections are postponed for a longer period and army called in.

Khelain gay na kheilnay deengay thoughts, they are sore loosers.
 
Jango

Jango

Sep 12, 2010
So it begins.

Someone please tell me the sense in doing this.

Is say kia hoga?

In kay damagh main charbi phasi hui hai.

IK would come to Islamabad, don't arrest anyone, don't do anything, and he cannot do anything and it will pass after rakh rakhao.

These measures only serve to increase their political capital, and make them more popular. Stupid.

Aur ab kdhr hain sab jamhuriat kay peyo? Reema Omer, Benazir Shah, Muneeb, Najam Sethi, Solangi, Shahzeb, Sohail Warraich, Gharida, Asma, Mansoor, and many more?
 

