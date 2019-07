our Business community is an asshole trust me... Nawz Sharif and now Imran Khan both gives lots of incentive to them but rather they increase their exports, they actually happy kay ub tax kam hogaya hey and just because of their profit increase... on the other side, they fired and layoff employees to further increase thr mark....



In a first meeting of Hafeez Sheikh with Bsiness community of Karachi, Hafeez Shaekh nay inke LAYLI Thee... video anay doo lag pata jayega... he openlly slap all big tycoons in the meeting "kis baat ka incentive maangtay hain aap pehlay kooon sa aap nay koi help ki govts ki export barhanay may?"



let me tell you in Canada, 70% of asile full of Indian products where as you hardly see Shan Masala and RoohAfza that is what our fucking business community achievement?



Oh comeon... Europe nay hamko acha khasa open door diya tu export stuff but non of business shit even take initiative to make stuff at the European standard... our business community in pure selfish and full of bastards

