PTI-led government in Pakistan likely to be stable; infrastructure projects, energy contracts likely to be reviewed

Key Points

IHS Markit expects a smooth transition of power to the PTI and its eventual coalition, with a federal cabinet being formed in August 2018.

A PTI-led government’s policy platform is likely to centre on governance reforms, countering corruption (particularly at the local level), and the development of healthcare and education services across the country.

A more immediate priority for the new PTI-led government will be to secure external financing to rectify Pakistan’s rapidly intensifying balance-of-payment pressures and increasing foreign debt; contract reviews in the energy and infrastructure sectors are likely, as is another International Monetary Fund loan in late 2018, according to IHS Markit economics.

