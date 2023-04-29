What's new

PTI Leadership Has No Clue What It’s Doing

PTI VOTERS - In your view, are you satisfied with the direction of the PTI party?

Neelo

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
They went from absolutely not….to embarrassing themselves like this.

1. Flaunting your dirty laundry in public - immature politics
2. Approaching the very same people you accused of interfering in our politics - hypocrisy
3. Welcoming dubious characters to the party like Elahi and Ijaz-ul-Haq - devolving

What exactly is the end game here?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650756340414033920

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651692289331273728

No vision…no optics….no ability to read the room whatsoever with this PTI leadership. The hypocrisy and arrogance is just too much.
 
Neelo

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
AZ1 said:
absolutely not to allow base in Pakistan.

Stop making crap threads


says by those who were and will be beneficiary of pmln corrupt system
What was all that foreign interference about? Why are some PTI supporters unable to comprehend the hypocrisy?

Wake up please. The US is the biggest human rights violator in the history of human history and you’re approaching them to save Pakistan?

That’s laughable to say the least…

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626278358282641409
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
Neelo said:
What was all that foreign interference about? Why are some PTI supporters unable to comprehend the hypocrisy?

Wake up please.
Dont change now, show me where pti said they will not dialogue or make friendship with usa?

Looks like you know nothing about what had happened and what been said in interviews by imran khan who is actually behind the inteference.
 
Neelo

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
AZ1 said:
Dont change now, show me where pti said they will not dialogue or make friendship with usa?
Do you even know what dialogue means? It’s when two or more groups sit down to discuss a problem.

All I see here is senior PTI leaders crying in front of American House Representatives….not even member of the current American government…but House Representatives.

wILL yOu fRaaNship Me won’t work here buddy.

Have some self respect.
 
O

Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
Well PTI were always going to engage US. It will be idiotic not to.

PTI engaging Elahi. Well Moonis did not give PTI a danda in vote of confidence and they have completely amalgamated into PTI.

Discussions with PDM, this I have qualms with. They should not. They are in a position of strength. If the PDM and Establishment do not want to give elections, then the decisions will need to be made on the streets.

These randi ke bachays deserve to be continuously exposed. The PTI made an idiotic decision engaging them. It only serves to legitimise them. I hope the deal breaks down.
 
Neelo

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
Olympus81 said:
Well PTI were always going to engage US. It will be idiotic not to.
Then engage them on equal footing….why is a former sitting PM taking phone calls from American House Reps?

This would be akin to like President Trump taking phone calls from an MNA in the National Assembly.

Crying and complaining won’t do anything. Engaging the US for what exactly? I don’t understand….
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
Neelo said:
Do you even know what dialogue means? It’s when two or more groups sit down to discuss a problem.

All I see here is senior PTI leaders crying in front of American House Representatives….not even member of the current American government…but House Representatives.

wILL yOu fRaaNship Me won’t work here buddy.

Have some self respect.
There are clear measage from pti

" Dosti sab se ghulami kisi ki nahi"

While PDM

" You keep attacking drone, we will keep condemning it"

You know nothing kid
 
Neelo

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
AZ1 said:
There are clear measage from pti

" Dosti sab se ghulami kisi ki nahi"

While PDM

" You keep attacking drone, we will keep condemning it"

You know nothing kid
Yes keep begging for fraanship….who said the Americans wanted to be your friends? They have no friends…they have interests.

Learn politics kid.
 

