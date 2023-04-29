PTI Leadership Has No Clue What It’s Doing

They went from absolutely not….to embarrassing themselves like this.
1. Flaunting your dirty laundry in public - immature politics
2. Approaching the very same people you accused of interfering in our politics - hypocrisy
3. Welcoming dubious characters to the party like Elahi and Ijaz-ul-Haq - devolving
What exactly is the end game here?
No vision…no optics….no ability to read the room whatsoever with this PTI leadership. The hypocrisy and arrogance is just too much.
1. Flaunting your dirty laundry in public - immature politics
2. Approaching the very same people you accused of interfering in our politics - hypocrisy
3. Welcoming dubious characters to the party like Elahi and Ijaz-ul-Haq - devolving
What exactly is the end game here?
No vision…no optics….no ability to read the room whatsoever with this PTI leadership. The hypocrisy and arrogance is just too much.