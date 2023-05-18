PTI leaders arrested again despite securing bails

maithil said: Scorched Earth Policy against own citizens. Power makes some people lose their minds. In 3 years, all of them will retire. How will they face normal Pakistanis.



Overseas Pakistanis should stop interacting with retired Faujis and their children. Make them feel unwelcome in community. Click to expand...

they will retire, but they will all retire with billions. they will then get cushy jobs like Wapda chairman, head of CPEC authority, head of one of the hundreds or so "fauji" companies that our fauji masters have created in the banana republic of faujistan.