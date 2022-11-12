PTI leaders Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sherzaman, 13 others indicted for rioting Accused have denied the charges and the case will now likely go to trial

Accused have denied the charges and the case will now likely go to trialThe ATC heard two cases against PTI leaders on Saturday.PTI leaders Ali Haider Zaidi, Khurrum Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj Ghumman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others appeared before the court on Saturday.Police officials submitted the charges against the accused, accusing them of arson, rioting, and attempted murder.Cases against the accused have been registered in Soldier Bazar and Ferozabad police stations of Karachi.The accused, however, rejected all charges and the case will now likely go to trial.The court subsequently adjourned Saturday’s hearing while summoning the witnesses from the prosecution at the next hearing.