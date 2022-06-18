PTI Leader raised questions about Pakistan' Missile Program

muhammadhafeezmalik
14.3K people retweeted and 46K liked this tweet!!!
Scores of PTI propaganda cell followed the suit.
Is this patriotism??
It's just a question
View attachment 854867
Ye jahil Qasim Suri...written ruling parhi.
India chala jaye agar isay barosha nahi hai apnay missile program p.It's just a question
What does it had to do with patriotism
India chala jaye agar isay barosha nahi hai apnay missile program p.
PTI walay pagal ho gaye hain. Agar Pakistan Nuclear nahi hota India/Modi kacha kha jata Pakistan ko.
Indians are liking his tweet. Ghaddar hai Qasim Suri.
He should be hanged for violating constitution of Pakistan.
Kyun jaon india?
PTI walay pagal ho gaye hain. Agar Pakistan Nuclear nahi hota India/Modi kacha kha jata Pakistan ko.
Indians are liking his tweet. Ghaddar hai Qasim Suri.
He should be hanged for violating constitution of Pakistan.
Kyun jaon india?
Tere baap ka mulk hai
Han wese tere baap lumber one ka hi hai
thats not what he said or meant. what does that make you now?This scum bag should know that all the missiles are being tested from time to time and efforts are being made to improve them.
Shows IQ Level of PTI leaders is ZERO
Does he even know consequences of attacking someone with Nuclear missile? just because his party PM is removed and now he is questing Nuclear missiles capability. Shameful.
World acknowledges that Pakistan has one of the robust nuclear program and Armed forces.
‘Worrying trend’: Global stockpile of nuclear weapons set to riseSwedish arms watchdog says nuclear arsenals set to grow in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the Cold War.www.aljazeera.com
View attachment 854868
Aj he join ker ka forum to dorson per Ghadari ka fatwa lag raha ha?
PTI walay pagal ho gaye hain. Agar Pakistan Nuclear nahi hota India/Modi kacha kha jata Pakistan ko.
Indians are liking his tweet. Ghaddar hai Qasim Suri.
He should be hanged for violating constitution of Pakistan.