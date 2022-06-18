What's new

PTI Leader raised questions about Pakistan' Missile Program

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537178019957116928

1655540678145.png

14.3K people retweeted and 46K liked this tweet!!!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537366876560424960

Scores of PTI propaganda cell followed the suit.

1655540263936.png


Is this patriotism??
 

Acetic Acid said:
It's just a question

What does it had to do with patriotism
Click to expand...
India chala jaye agar isay barosha nahi hai apnay missile program p.

PTI walay pagal ho gaye hain. Agar Pakistan Nuclear nahi hota India/Modi kacha kha jata Pakistan ko.

Indians are liking his tweet. Ghaddar hai Qasim Suri.

He should be hanged for violating constitution of Pakistan.
 
Ex Deputy Speaker of the parliament is undermining the efforts of the institution and employing age old rogue army propaganda against Pakistan armed forces.
 
Shows IQ Level of PTI leaders is ZERO

Does he even know consequences of attacking someone with Nuclear missile? just because his party PM is removed and now he is questing Nuclear missiles capability. Shameful.

World acknowledges that Pakistan has one of the robust nuclear program and Armed forces.


www.aljazeera.com

‘Worrying trend’: Global stockpile of nuclear weapons set to rise

Swedish arms watchdog says nuclear arsenals set to grow in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the Cold War.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

INTERACTIVE-Nuclear-warheads-per-country.png
 
K
ratadov said:
India chala jaye agar isay barosha nahi hai apnay missile program p.

PTI walay pagal ho gaye hain. Agar Pakistan Nuclear nahi hota India/Modi kacha kha jata Pakistan ko.

Indians are liking his tweet. Ghaddar hai Qasim Suri.

He should be hanged for violating constitution of Pakistan.
Click to expand...

Since when did you care about Indian likes for Qasim Suri? What happened to Indian likes and support for PML-N comeback into Pakistani politics? Your leaders claim to be more Indian than Indians themselves.

This is how Indian media perceives your leader Nawaz Sharif:

 
ratadov said:
India chala jaye agar isay barosha nahi hai apnay missile program p.

PTI walay pagal ho gaye hain. Agar Pakistan Nuclear nahi hota India/Modi kacha kha jata Pakistan ko.

Indians are liking his tweet. Ghaddar hai Qasim Suri.

He should be hanged for violating constitution of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Kyun jaon india?

Tere baap ka mulk hai

Han wese tere baap lumber one ka hi hai
 
ratadov said:
Shows IQ Level of PTI leaders is ZERO

Does he even know consequences of attacking someone with Nuclear missile? just because his party PM is removed and now he is questing Nuclear missiles capability. Shameful.

World acknowledges that Pakistan has one of the robust nuclear program and Armed forces.


www.aljazeera.com

‘Worrying trend’: Global stockpile of nuclear weapons set to rise

Swedish arms watchdog says nuclear arsenals set to grow in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the Cold War.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

INTERACTIVE-Nuclear-warheads-per-country.png
Click to expand...

LOL look at this guy. Not so long ago he and his leaders were scolding the Pak army. Today he cares so much about the Pak army.

Shove that nuclear capability where the sun doesn't shine. Your leaders serve American interests. Your economy is held hostage by IMF. Your leaders beg for American help in securing IMF loans. Your leaders claim that beggars cannot be choosers. What pride are you talking about? With Bajwa as your army chief you can probably say goodbye to nuclear assets. These are likely already compromised.
 
Not a good thing to say by Qasuri but a scumbag I will reserve for the PDM.

Remember PDM’s words of Pakistan losing all wars and CAOS sweating and legs shaking.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537178019957116928

View attachment 854868
14.3K people retweeted and 46K liked this tweet!!!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537366876560424960

Scores of PTI propaganda cell followed the suit.

View attachment 854864

Is this patriotism??
Click to expand...

What’s wrong about this question ?
For a state so thoroughly compromised, it’s only natural that it’s citizens be worried sick about anything & everything.

I have had this feeling for years now, that when the time comes, we ll end up finding DALDA GHEE in those Canisters that we so badly chimp about everywhere.

Just like the Canisters that were shipped to Gaddafi.
 
ratadov said:
India chala jaye agar isay barosha nahi hai apnay missile program p.

PTI walay pagal ho gaye hain. Agar Pakistan Nuclear nahi hota India/Modi kacha kha jata Pakistan ko.

Indians are liking his tweet. Ghaddar hai Qasim Suri.

He should be hanged for violating constitution of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Aj he join ker ka forum to dorson per Ghadari ka fatwa lag raha ha?
us ka bara main kya khail ha jis na kaha tha "matha per peesna tha, tanga kaamp rahi thin"
Pagal PTI wala nahi N league or in ko lana wala ho ga hain jo sub kuch kerna ka baad be awaam ko control nahi ker pa raha.
 

