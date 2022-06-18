PTI Leader raised questions about Pakistan' Missile Program

ratadov said: ZERO



Does he even know consequences of attacking someone with Nuclear missile? just because his party PM is removed and now he is questing Nuclear missiles capability. Shameful.



World acknowledges that Pakistan has one of the robust nuclear program and Armed forces.





‘Worrying trend’: Global stockpile of nuclear weapons set to rise Swedish arms watchdog says nuclear arsenals set to grow in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the Cold War.

LOL look at this guy. Not so long ago he and his leaders were scolding the Pak army. Today he cares so much about the Pak army.Shove that nuclear capability where the sun doesn't shine. Your leaders serve American interests. Your economy is held hostage by IMF. Your leaders beg for American help in securing IMF loans. Your leaders claim that beggars cannot be choosers. What pride are you talking about? With Bajwa as your army chief you can probably say goodbye to nuclear assets. These are likely already compromised.